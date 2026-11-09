Caleb Williams Leads Bears Past Buccaneers Despite Four Interceptions

Caleb Williams threw four interceptions yet orchestrated a winning drive as the Chicago Bears defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 in Week 9 action.

The Chicago Bears secured a narrow 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, completing a fourth consecutive win for the red-hot team despite a tumultuous performance from quarterback Caleb Williams. The conclusion of the Week 9 slate in Chicago marked a pivotal moment for the franchise, which is now riding a strong momentum into their upcoming bye week.

Williams Struggles But Secures Late Victory

While leading Chicago's offense to just 20 points during the bulk of the contest, the 24-year-old Williams threw four interceptions. This output represents the most turnovers he has thrown in a single game in his young career. His performance resulted in his second-lowest passer rating of the season at 61.5 and a completion percentage of 59.5 percent.

Also read Caleb Williams has the wrong kind of career first against the Buccaneers

Despite these significant statistical hurdles, Williams proved essential when the game was on the line. He orchestrated an eight-play, 49-yard drive that culminated in a Cairo Santos field goal, providing the Bears with the decisive 27-24 lead. This clutch execution validated his ability to recover from earlier mistakes and secure the win against a tough opponent.

Williams acknowledged the difficulty of the performance in his postgame remarks, stating, "I've been through it." He emphasized the importance of staying steady and learning from past experiences, noting, "I'm happy I've had those moments before… being able to learn from them. So that's what we're going to do." The team's resilience was evident as they absorbed the penalty of the turnovers to finish the game.

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Bears Advance to Bye Week With Strong Record

With this victory, the Bears improved their season record to 6-2, positioning themselves firmly in the playoff contention conversation. The team will now head into their scheduled bye week, which offers a crucial opportunity for rest and strategic planning. This break will allow the coaching staff and players to reset after the turnover-heavy showing in Week 9.

Following the break, the Bears are scheduled to return to action in Week 11. They will host the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. This upcoming matchup will serve as the first test of the team's ability to correct the inefficiencies displayed against the Buccaneers, particularly in protecting the quarterback and minimizing critical errors.

NFL League-Wide Updates and Other Notable Performances

While the Bears secured their win, other NFL action on Sunday included standout performances from Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow led his team to a 34-17 victory, completing 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards. He accounted for four total touchdowns, including three through the air and one on the ground, reinforcing his status as an MVP candidate midway through the season.

Joe Burrow's top target, Ja'Marr Chase, torched the Falcons' secondary with 10 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown. Tee Higgins also contributed significantly with 32 yards and two touchdown catches. Burrow's recent form has been exceptional, with four or more touchdowns in each of his past four games, including a total of 16 touchdowns during that span.

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Special Teams and Running Game Tactics Shape Results

Special teams trickery played a role in other matchups, notably with the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins both executing successful fake punts. The Lions initially used a fake punt on fourth-and-7 in the second quarter, with punter Jake Fox connecting with Davontavean Martin for an 11-yard gain. Although Detroit ultimately won 19-9, they struggled to maintain momentum after the initial surprise.

The Dolphins executed a more impactful fake punt later in their contest. Punter Bradley Pinion completed a pass to Kaytron Allen for a 46-yard gain from their own 36-yard-line. This play set up a field goal that cut the Lions' lead to 16-9, though Detroit eventually pulled away. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs faced criticism for their reluctance to utilize quarterback sneaks, opting instead for risky plays that occasionally led to turnovers, such as Justin Fields fumbling a snap during a short-yardage attempt against the Jets.