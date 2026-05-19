[Caleb Williams] is up against the toughest NFL schedule and the after-effects of his 2025 struggles in his 2026 campaign. But the Bears' quarterback has a chance against tough opponents like the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, and more.

Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears' quarterback, faces an impressive and challenging 2026 schedule that includes matchups with several teams against whom he has either never competed or only had limited success. He may or may not be able to repeat his historic first season, but this season, with the expectations of his franchise tag, there is high pressure on him to deliver a victory after posting inconsistent last season. This puts Williams in a predicament of playing not only the toughest schedule but also the toughest competitors to face in his career. With a challenging season ahead, Caleb Williams needs to show his skills and face each of his opponents on the schedule with confidence and a fighting spirit.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams looks on from the sidelines during a game. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images, much ado has been made about how tough it will be for the Bears to repeat their success from a year ago.

Based on winning percentage from the 2025 season, it's the hardest schedule in the NFL, and along the way. If Williams is going to prove that he's Chicago's franchise quarterback, it's going to take a Herculean effort. There are several teams on the Beras' schedule that Williams has either never faced or never beaten, which adds to the pressure of this season, but some against whom he's had little trouble in the past.

Let's run through Chicago's 2026 schedule and examine Williams' history against each opponent. While Williams has already played against and beaten the Carolina Panthers, that was two years ago, and Andy Dalton was the starter due to Bryce Young's benching early in the 2024 season. That adds a layer of intrigue to this game, with two former first-overall picks dueling each other.

Even better, Young and Williams' careers are linked thanks to Carolina's trade with the Bears for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Carolina selected Young and sent Chicago what ended up being the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, which Chicago used to select Williams. Williams has largely struggled against the Vikings so far, with his only win coming last year on a walk-off field goal that was sprung by a long kickoff return.

He'll need to be much better against Brian Flores' brutal defensive schemes if he wants to pull to .500 against Minnesota by the end of the year





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