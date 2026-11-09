Caleb Williams has the wrong kind of career first against the Buccaneers

Caleb Williams likes setting new career highs and bests, but his first-of-its-kind feat against the Buccaneers is one he’d rather forget

Caleb Williams likes setting new career highs and bests, but his first-of-its-kind feat against the Buccaneers is one he'd rather forgetCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 08: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks to pass the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Soldier Field on November 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams got off to a flying start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he ended the first half with the wrong kind of career first. Williams threw two touchdowns for the Bears in the first quarter of the game, but he followed that up with multiple turnovers as the Buccaneers were able to keep things close in the early stages of the contest.

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In fact, Williams ended up throwing interceptions on back-to-back plays, throwing one to Zyon McCollum on a deep ball to the goal line and then to Tykee Smith along the sideline on his next pass attempt. Those two interceptions marked the first time since his third career game, all the way back in Week 3 of the 2024 season, that Williams had thrown two interceptions in a regular season game, but things were still to get worse for Caleb.

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After the Bears got a huge interception from Cam Lewis to potentially set up a chance at a half-ending scoring drive, Williams threw his third interception of the half, with McCollum again picking off the pass. According to Pro Football Reference, Sunday’s game marks the first regular season contest of Williams’ career in which he has thrown three interceptions, and it comes during a season in which he has become much more adept at taking care of the football, limiting turnovers and posting a much higher passing percentage than he has in the first two seasons of his career.

Fortunately the Bears still had 30 minutes of football left, and Williams will undoubtedly have plenty of opportunities to regain his form for Chicago, especially against the NFL’s best rushing defense.