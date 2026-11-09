Caleb Williams Has Made Nutrition and Health a Priority This Bears Season

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams opened up about his offseason transformation, and it has to do with his health and nutrition.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams leaves the field after defeating a team. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Caleb Williams didn't spend the offseason making just football-related changes.

The Bears quarterback also took a closer look at his diet and daily routine, and it's paid off in the form of a 10 to 15-pound weight loss. Williams has been more careful about what he eats, when he eats and making time for proper rest. Nothing too complicated, just a few changes he's committed to making. What a quarterback does away from the field makes a difference, too.

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The NFL season is long, and staying healthy takes more than showing up for practice and games. Eating well, getting enough sleep and keeping the body in good shape can all help a player stay ready for the demands of the season.

While Williams tends to be private about hisChicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams Revealed His Nutrition and Health Changes During the Offseason Speaking with reporters during the offseason, Williams explained that his approach to losing weight came down to being more mindful about when and what he eats..

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"Going to bed and not eating after 7. Just eating consistently, eating well.

" It might sound simple, but sticking to a routine takes commitment. Williams said that he's also made adjustments to his training schedule and put more emphasis on getting enough sleep. He's clearly looking at the bigger picture when it comes to going for it during another NFL season. The weight loss isn't simply about seeing a smaller number on the scale.

Williams has a specific goal in mind for the upcoming season: improving how he moves on the field. , said.

"Being able to move a little better, be smoother. " The quarterback said he wants to "move a little bit better, be smoother" in 2026. That focus on mobility and feeling better physically could be another important part of his development as he continues to lead Chicago's offense. His offseason habits include figuring out the right way and time to train, eating better and more consistently, avoiding food after 7 p.m. and making rest and sleep bigger priorities.

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Those are real lifestyle changes, especially for a player who has to be ready for the demands of an NFL season. Williams' commitment to improving his health is a positive, and the Bears have lots of reasons to be happy with the work he's putting in. Chicago has been playing well this season, and Williams' preparation is one part of the larger effort to keep that momentum going..

His health and these lifestyle changes certainly have something to do with that showing.