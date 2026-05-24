Caleb Shomo's Journey to Self-Love and Reconciling with His Sexuality

Caleb Shomo, the singer and multi-instrumentalist behind the band, has been open about his journey to self-love and reconciling with his sexuality. He has been married for 14 years and has previously released albums exploring his religious upbringing, depression, self-hatred, self-loathing, and hopelessness.

He continued, "This is something I've been unpacking and reckoning with in my life for quite some time now. It's been difficult to navigate the feelings surrounding the subject and figure out what to do with this fact.

" "I have always strived to chase who I am in the deepest part of my soul from album to album," Caleb Shomo wrote. "As you could gather if you've followed the band at all in the earlier years, there are four very self-deprecating albums about exploring my religious upbringing, depression, self-hatred, self-loathing, and hopelessness.

I am grateful for all these albums, yet feel embarrassed at times that I wouldn't allow myself to really dig up the roots for so long.

" "I spent a decade burying feelings with alcohol," he added, "and honestly, when I decided to put it down and focus on exploring why I felt this way for so long, it's been a direct path to me reconciling with my sexuality in hopes that it will eventually lead me to experiencing self-love. " "One thing I decided before I wrote a single note or lyric of the upcoming album is that whatever happens, I will express myself wholeheartedly and fully," Shomo wrote.

"Wherever it takes me I will follow and I refuse to water any part of it down, from the music, to the lyrical content, and way I portray myself. I will only do what makes me happy at the deepest level and what is the most honest depiction of who I am.





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Caleb Shomo Journey To Self-Love Reconciling With Sexuality Marriage Alcohol Addiction

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