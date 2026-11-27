Junior Tight End Caleb Odom is now a household name for Ole Miss football fans. Odom, from Carrollton, GA, has propelled himself into the school record books th

Nov 21, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Caleb Odom celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Wofford Terriers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectis now a household name for Ole Miss football fans. Odom, from Carrollton, GA, has propelled himself into the school record books this season. After two years of limited productivity, Odom was finally released in 2026. His 549 receiving yards and four touchdowns rank him among the most productive pass-catchers on the offense.

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Additionally, he moved into eighth place among Ole Miss tight ends in career receiving yards. Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Caleb Odom dives in an attempt to complete a pass agains the Mercer Bears during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Odom began his career at Alabama in 2024.