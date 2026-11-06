Caleb Williams Beats Buccaneers 36-17 as Bears Extend Winning Streak to Six Games

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 8 in prime time. Baker Mayfield returns as Seattle struggles after their loss to Chicago.

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears delivered a dominant performance on Sunday Night Football, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 36-17 to extend their winning streak to six games. The victory moves Chicago to an impressive 8-2 record in the 2026 NFL season, solidifying their status as a top contender in the NFC North.

Williams completed 28 of 39 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception. His efficient play was instrumental in controlling the clock and keeping the Buccaneers offense off the field for large stretches of the contest.

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The Bears defense was equally stout, forcing two critical turnovers that shifted momentum early in the second half. Chicago held Tampa Bay to just 10 points in the final three quarters, demonstrating a level of discipline and execution that has become a hallmark of this young team.

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled to find his rhythm against Chicago's blitz-heavy scheme. He completed only 18 of 31 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown, while losing a fumble that resulted in a Bears touchdown. The Buccaneers fell to 5-5 on the season, dropping them out of the immediate playoff picture.

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This game marked a significant pause in Chicago's heavy prime-time schedule, which had previously featured wins over the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. The Bears will not appear in another standalone prime-time window until December 19, allowing them to focus on maintaining their division lead.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who faced Williams in Week 8, now looks to stabilize a struggling team. The Seahawks have dropped to 4-5 after their loss to Chicago, with Darnold posting a low 31.2 QBR in that previous matchup against his former college rival.

Williams continues to justify his status as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. His ability to perform under the bright lights of NBC's Sunday Night Football has drawn comparisons to elite veterans, despite his young age.

The Bears will now turn their attention to their next opponent as they look to maintain their high level of play. With a strong running game and a defense that is generating consistent pressure, Chicago is well-positioned for a deep playoff run.

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Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers must regroup quickly to avoid further falls in the standings. Their next game will be crucial for their postseason hopes, as they face a tough divisional opponent in their upcoming schedule.

As the NFL season progresses, the narrative of young quarterbacks shaping the league continues to unfold. Williams has established himself as a central figure, while Darnold faces mounting pressure to deliver consistent results in Seattle.