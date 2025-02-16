Cale Makar Out, Illness Sidelines Star for Canada-US Showdown

Cale Makar, the Colorado Avalanche star, will miss Canada's crucial game against the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off due to illness. Thomas Harley replaces him, leaving Canada without three of its original defensemen.

MONTREAL — Cale Makar, the star of the Colorado Avalanche, will not be taking part in Saturday night's highly anticipated men's hockey matchup. This game, a titanic clash between Canada and the United States at Bell Centre as part of the 4 Nations Face-Off , is considered the most significant men's hockey event in nearly a decade. Makar's absence is due to an illness. Stepping in for him on the Canadian team will be Thomas Harley, a player from the Dallas Stars who recently joined the squad.

This unfortunate turn of events leaves Canada depleted on the defense, as they are now missing three of the original defensemen who were initially selected for the tournament. Alex Pietrangelo withdrew due to an injury, and his Vegas Golden Knights teammate Shea Theodore suffered an injury during the first period of Canada's thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against Sweden on Wednesday night.The absence of Makar, a key player for Canada's success, is a significant blow to their hopes of triumphing over their arch-rivals. His offensive prowess and defensive stability will be sorely missed on the ice. Harley, while a talented player, will face a steep challenge trying to fill Makar's shoes in such a crucial game. The pressure will be on him to perform effectively and help Canada secure a victory against a formidable US team.The 4 Nations Face-Off, a tournament showcasing some of the world's best hockey talent, has become synonymous with high-stakes games and intense rivalries. This year's edition is no different, with the Canada-US matchup serving as the ultimate test of skill, determination, and national pride. Fans from both countries are eagerly anticipating the clash, hoping to witness a memorable display of hockey excellence.





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hockey Canada United States NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cale Makar's Illness Raises Concerns for Canada at 4 Nations Face-OffColorado Avalanche star Cale Makar missed practice for Team Canada at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off due to illness, leaving his availability for the upcoming game against the U.S. uncertain. Coach Jon Cooper remains optimistic about Makar's return, but the Canadians are already dealing with the loss of Shea Theodore to injury.

Read more »

Cale Makar scores twice as Avalanche beat Rangers, 5-4Makar was denied a hat trick Sunday afternoon. He won the game for the Colorado Avalanche anyway.

Read more »

Makar's Status Up in the Air for Canada vs. US in 4 Nations Face-OffCanada's top defenseman Cale Makar is battling an illness and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Makar missed Friday's practice but skated in the morning session on Saturday. Coach Jon Cooper says the final decision will be made later in the day. With Makar's status uncertain, the NHL and NHLPA approved Canada bringing in extra defenseman Jamie Drysdale after Theodore suffered an upper-body injury on Wednesday. Goaltender Joel Binnington, who made a strong showing in Canada's overtime win against Sweden, will get the nod in net once again.

Read more »

Cale Makar out for Canada vs. US at 4 Nations. Thomas Harley has been added to the rosterCanada is without No. 1 defenseman Cale Makar for its game against the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Makar was considered a game-time decision after missing practice Friday because of an illness. Thomas Harley was added to the roster to take Makar's spot in the lineup.

Read more »

Canada Calls Up Thomas Harley as Injury Concerns Loom Ahead of US ShowdownTeam Canada has received permission to add Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley to their roster for the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off. This move comes after Shea Theodore was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament due to an upper-body injury, and with Cale Makar being sidelined by illness. Harley's involvement will hinge on Makar's availability.

Read more »

Driving Sustainability by Forging Ties with Indigenous Businesses in Canada - SPONSOR CONTENT FROM DESTINATION CANADASponsor content from Destination Canada.

Read more »