Gerry Beaudin leaves for Alameda as former Danville town manager Joseph Calabrigo takes over

Calabrigo, the Danville town manager from 1993 to 2025, is coming out of retirement to take the temporary role. He will receive a monthly salary of $25,000, according to an agreement the City Council unanimously approved Tuesday.

Mayor Jack Balch said he and the council were “greatly appreciative” of Calabrigo’s decision to return to a top city position, even temporarily.

“Thank you for the honor of leading this organization and for the opportunity to work with all of you,” Beaudin wrote in an email to Pleasanton city staff in May, according to“My decision to leave as City Manager was complicated because I care deeply about the people I work with and the Pleasanton community – we have done important work over the last 4 years, and I truly appreciate the partnership,” Beaudin added. “I am particularly proud of the proactive, innovative, and impactful approach that has allowed us to reposition the city and community for a brighter future.

” Beaudin previously worked as Pleasanton’s community development director from 2015 to 2019, before serving as Alameda’s assistant city manager between 2019 and 2022. He later returned to Pleasanton as city manager in 2022. As city manager, Beaudin’s office uncovered anHe also oversaw the placement of the city’s first-ever sales tax ballot measure,While campaigning for mayor in 2024, then-councilman Balch and his supporters questioned Beaudin’s financial accounting and the city’s shortfalls.

Beaudin’s critics, including residents supporting Balch’s campaign and those that opposed Measure PP, claimed the city was overstating its budget issues and that officials were holding out on a reserve of cash that could lessen impacts of any potential deficit. Months later, after Measure PP’s failure, the council approved over, which included cuts to the library, parks maintenance staff, and crossing guards.

Despite Pleasanton’s financial troubles, former Councilwoman Valerie Arkin spoke at Tuesday’s meeting to thank Beaudin for his service during and after her time on the council.

“Everything you did was based on facts, things that you brought forward. And you always did it with the best interest of Pleasanton in mind,” Arkin said.

“I think you’re really going to be missed. You’ve really left a positive mark on Pleasanton, and I will say the city of Alameda is very lucky to have you. ”





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