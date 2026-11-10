Calabria Region Offers 50 Properties Free for 10 Years to Combat Depopulation

Calabria provides 50 renovated homes rent-free for a decade to new residents. The regional government covers all renovation costs under a unique agreement designed to reverse severe population decline.

The regional government of Calabria has launched an ambitious initiative called 'La Calabria ti regala la casa' to provide 50 residential properties to new residents free of charge for a decade. This program, initiated by Regional President Roberto Occhiuto, aims to reverse the territory's severe demographic decline by incentivizing outsiders to establish permanent residency in small municipalities. The regional authority has committed a budget of €20million to fund the complete renovation of these assets, distinguishing the scheme from other Italian housing incentives.

Renovation Funding And Property Allocation Model

The Calabrian housing initiative operates on a loan-for-use agreement structure, ensuring that applicants gain access to fully renovated living spaces without the burden of construction costs. The regional government allocates a renovation grant of up to €2,000 per square metre of gross floor area, with a maximum ceiling of €280,000 per residential unit. Unlike the 'one euro' property sales in Sicily or Piedmont where buyers assume renovation liabilities, the Calabria model requires the administration to handle all structural and aesthetic improvements entirely. Participants receive a property for a fixed term of 10 years, but ownership rights remain with the regional entity, and the post-decade status depends on a yet-to-be-finalized framework plan.

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Eligibility Requirements And Priority Categories

Applicants must satisfy strict criteria to qualify for the housing grant, including a requirement to have resided outside Calabria for a minimum of three years and to be at least 18 years of age. The properties are exclusively designated for permanent residential use, prohibiting any subletting or tourist-related activities such as short-term rentals. Priority on the waiting list is granted to specific demographic groups, including returnees from abroad, young couples, families with children, single parents, remote workers, freelancers, tradespeople, cultural sector employees, and individuals with disabilities. This structured prioritization ensures that the housing supply supports families and professionals who can contribute to long-term community stability.

Geographic Distribution And Available Housing Inventory

The 50 available properties are distributed across 26 municipalities, each containing fewer than 5,000 inhabitants and spanning the five provinces of Calabria. The catalogue includes a variety of residential options, such as a 135-square-metre four-room apartment in the medieval centre of Torre di Ruggiero and a ground-and-first-floor home with a spacious garden in San Mango d'Aquino. Additional offerings include an 85-square-metre property in Cessaniti near the Tyrrhenian Sea beaches, a 140-square-metre house in San Floro, a 52-square-metre apartment in Alessandria del Carretto, and an approximately 85-square-metre house in Scigliano. A public building in Rovito is also being converted into three separate apartments to meet the demand.

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Demographic Context And Previous Incentive Programs

The urgency of this housing scheme is underscored by Istat statistics showing a 6.4 per cent population drop in Calabria over the past decade, the steepest decline in Italy. This trend contrasts sharply with Lombardy, which experienced a 1.1 per cent growth during the same period. The regional government has previously attempted to curb this exodus through alternative measures, such as a 2021 program offering €28,000 annually to new residents and a recent commitment to pay local university students €1,000 per month. These cumulative efforts highlight the severity of the brain drain affecting the southern Italian region.

Application Timeline And Regulatory Compliance

The application portal for the housing initiative opened on November 5, with a firm deadline for submissions set for December 18. Prospective residents must demonstrate a commitment to transferring their primary residence to Calabria permanently for the full 10-year duration of the agreement. Any breach of the usage terms results in the immediate termination of the contract, ensuring that the program effectively serves its goal of stabilizing local populations. This regulatory framework ensures that the €20million investment yields tangible demographic recovery in the targeted rural communities.