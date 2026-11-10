Calabria Offers 50 Free Homes to Newcomers for 10 Years

Calabria offers 50 renovated homes free for 10 years to newcomers from outside the region. Applications close December 18 in the fight against depopulation.

The regional government of Calabria, in southwest Italy, is offering 50 properties for newcomers to occupy free of charge for 10 years. The programme, named 'La Calabria ti regala la casa' (' Calabria gives you a house'), aims to combat population decline in the region. It was launched by regional President Roberto Occhiuto, and applications close on December 18.

The Calabrian government is funding the renovation of the properties, with a reported budget of €20million (£18million). The offer is exclusively designed for people coming from outside the region, and the properties are spread across 26 municipalities, each with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants.

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How the Calabria Free Housing Scheme Works

Under the Calabria programme, the regional government takes on the renovation of each property in its entirety. The newcomer receives the home under a loan-for-use agreement and does not acquire ownership of the property.

This model differs from Italy's 'one euro' scheme, which allows people to purchase run-down properties in depopulated rural villages in Sicily, Sardinia, Apulia and Piedmont for a symbolic price of €1. Buyers under that scheme are responsible for renovation costs, whereas the Calabrian region covers them.

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The renovation is backed by a grant of up to €2,000 per square metre of gross floor area, with a maximum of €280,000 per residential unit. The property catalogue is already available to view on the programme portal.

The catalogue includes a 135-square-metre four-room apartment in the medieval centre of Torre di Ruggiero, and a ground- and first-floor home with a spacious garden in the quiet town of San Mango d'Aquino. An 85-square-metre four-room property in the centre of the hill village Cessaniti is a short walk from the famous beaches along the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Other listings include a 140-square-metre house with four rooms and panoramic views in San Floro, and a 52-square-metre two-room apartment in Alessandria del Carretto. In Scigliano, a house of approximately 85 square metres is being advertised, while in Rovito a public building will be divided into three separate apartments.

Eligibility Rules and Priority Categories for Applicants

Applicants for the Calabria homes must be over the age of 18 and must have spent a minimum of three years outside Calabria. The properties are designated exclusively for permanent residential use.

Subletting and use for tourist purposes are expressly prohibited under the programme terms. Newcomers must transfer their primary residence permanently to Calabria for 10 years, and any breach would bring the usage agreement to an end.

Priority is given to returnees from abroad and their descendants, young couples, families with children, single parents, remote workers, freelancers, tradespeople, people working in the cultural sector, and people with disabilities. Applicants who fall into one of these categories move up the waiting list.

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The regional framework plan has not yet been finalised. It will determine whether the agreement is extended, the property returned, or the arrangement converted into something else once the 10-year period ends.

Population Decline and What Comes Next for Calabria

Calabria's population has dropped by 6.4 per cent in the past decade, the steepest decline of any Italian region, according to Italy's Istat statistics agency. Lombardy's population grew by 1.1 per cent over the same period.

The regional government has tried to attract newcomers before. A 2021 programme offered new residents of sun-drenched, depopulated villages €28,000 a year to stay there. Earlier this year, the region also promised to pay local university students €1,000 per month to stem the exodus of young people migrating north in search of work.

The application window opened on November 5 and closes on December 18. Interested applicants must meet the eligibility conditions and fall within the priority categories to secure a place on the waiting list.

Calabria, situated in the country's southern toe, is best known for its dramatic sea cliffs, wooded mountains, clear seas and rustic medieval villages. The region's coastal stretch is so striking that it is nicknamed the 'Coast of the Gods'.