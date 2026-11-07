Calabasas Coyotes Defeat Glendora Tartans 38-25 to Advance in CIF-SS Division 6

The Calabasas Coyotes secured a 38-25 victory over the Glendora Tartans, advancing in the CIF-SS Division 6 bracket. Despite offensive struggles with delay-of-game penalties, Calabasas dominated with 368 rushing yards led by senior quarterback Dominik Hardy. The defense, highlighted by sophomore safety Ryan Lovejoy, forced crucial stops to seal the win.

CALABASAS — A fumble by the Calabasas offense put its defense on a short field. It didn’t faze sophomore safety Ryan Lovejoy. He was the first defender on the field, screaming to his defensive teammates, “Let’s get a stop.

” Three plays later, the Glendora offense stalled out. It kicked a field goal to cut the Calabasas lead down to seven. Regardless, the defense did its job by forcing the field goal – something Lovejoy knew would happen. The offense got the ball back and sealed the game for Calabasas.

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The Calabasas Coyotes beat the Glendora Tartans 38-25 to move on in the CIF-SS Division 6 bracket.

“We live for that,” Lovejoy said of having a short field. “That’s what we train for. That’s what we practice for. It’s about trusting my defense.

We got a good team. We got a good unit. I can’t say more. I’m proud of those guys.

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” Despite scoring 38 points, Calabasas struggled with its offensive execution at times. Multiple delay-of-game penalties kept putting the team behind the sticks. This led senior quarterback Dominik Hardy to show his passion to the sideline by screaming, “Get the f– play call in. ” When the play call came in on time, it led to chunk yardage.

Calabasas had no trouble running the ball, tallying 368 rushing yards on the day. Hardy led the way with 276 yards on the ground. Even though tension soared during the game, the entire program wants to win at the end of the day.

“My head coach, he’s been coaching me since youth football, so Coach knows it’s all love and a competitive nature,” Hardy said. “And just we just had a whole lot of delay-of-game calls, and I was messing up the momentum. ” Glendora kept clawing its way back into the game throughout the night. It found itself down 29-7 early and came back to 29-22.

The majority of the success came on the back of Glendora junior quarterback Sebastian Lawrence, who didn’t have a perfect night. Lawrence threw for 213 yards, but had three turnovers. Despite the turnovers, he made it hard for the Calabasas defense to seal the game. Whether it was throwing moon balls down the field for 47 yards or avoiding the blitz with his legs and throwing for a two-point conversion, he did it.

Every time it felt like Calabasas gave the knockout blow, Lawrence would respond.

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“As a mobile quarterback, obviously that’s one of the tougher things to defend,” Lovejoy said on Lawrence’s mobility. “So with us, it’s just about plastering down the field. Plastering meaning finding a guy and just going to go play football. That’s it at the end of the day.

That’s all it is. You’ve got to run, tackle, and be able to play. ” The desire to improve runs throughout the Calabasas program. Throughout all the position group meetings and the post-game huddle, one phrase kept coming up: “Be ready to work on Monday.

” Winning in the playoffs is sweet, but going all the way is even sweeter. Calabasas knows that, and while there were positives to take away from the win over Glendora, they can always improve.

“We just got to continue to rely on each other,” Lovejoy said. “No man’s bigger than one, so no man is bigger than the other. We’ve got to all be comrades with each other and come together and play as a team. ” For Glendora, coming off a 2-8 season, this season was a step in the right direction.

The Tartans’ resilience and resolve stood out in the contest against Calabasas. It wasn’t enough for the win, but it was noticeable in the high-effort plays throughout the game.

“We pride ourselves on the culture we’ve built,” Glendora head coach Ryan Lawrence said. “Our guys haven’t folded. We’ve been down in many games, and we end up winning, and it doesn’t faze our guys. I think it’s just a shout-out to the culture we have going. ”Share this: