Cal’s women’s basketball team played without leading scorer Lulu Twidale on Friday, but the Bears remained unbeaten by defeating Hawaii 70-49 in Laie, Hawaii, o

Cal’s women’s basketball team played without leading scorer Lulu Twidale on Friday, but the Bears remained unbeaten by defeating Hawaii 70-49 in Laie, Hawaii, on the campus of BYU-Hawaii in the North Shore Showcase.

Albina Syla and freshman Zara Russell supplied unexpected offense for Cal in Twidale’s absence. The 6-foot-5 Syla hadn’t scored more than six points in any of the first five games, but she erupted for 16 points and a season-high nine rebounds in 20 minutes of court time against Hawaii. Russell’s season high before Friday was seven points, but she had 14 points and seven rebounds on Friday.

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Cal starts the season 6-0 for the third time in four years, but the Bears have not won the first seven games of a season since 2018-19 when the Bears started 9-0 and were ranked 14th in the country. Cal will play preseason Pac-12 favorite Gonzaga on Monday in its second game of the North Shore Showcase on the island of Oahu. Twidale was injured during practice on Thursday when she collided with a teammate.

It caused swelling in the eye area that did not improve enough on Friday to allow her to play. She wore sunglasses during Friday’s game as a result of her eye injury. Cal was also without Myracle Sheppard, who was Cal’s starting point guard last season but has missed all six games this season with an injury.

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Shannon Dowell got her first start of the season in the absence of Twidale, a preseason all-ACC selection who is averaging 17.4 points this season and has hit 15 three-pointers, which ranks third in the ACC. Cal took command of Friday’s game late in the third quarter.

Hawaii trailed by just four points with 3:52 remaining in the third quarter, but a bucket by Russell followed by six consecutive points by Naya Ojukwu helped push the lead to 10 points. The Bears increased the margin to 13 points entering the fourth quarter, and when Dowell hit a three-point one minute into the fourth quarter, Cal had a safe 16-point lead.

Cal seemed to have the game under control when it took an 11-point lead at 23-12 early in the second quarter. Syla had 10 of Cal’s points at that point. The Bears still held a 10-point advantage with 4:10 remaining in the second quarter before Hawaii used an 8-0 run to reduce the Cal lead to two points on a bucket by Bailey Flavell with 1:46 remaining. That was Flavell’s only field goal of the game.

She entered Friday’s game averaging 18.3 points, but was limited to 1-for-12 shooting, including 0-for-6 from distance, while finishing with five points. Russell scored her 11th and 12th points by hitting two free throws with 6.6 seconds to go in the first half to give the Bears a 31-27 lead at intermission.

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Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.