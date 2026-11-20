Rain threatens the 129th Big Game in Berkeley as Cal faces Stanford. Analysis of weather conditions, injury reports, and team stats for the sellout event.

The annual Big Game rivalry between Cal and Stanford returns to Berkeley on Saturday for the 129th meeting in this historic series, with rain expected to add complexity to the contest. The afternoon kickoff at 4:00 p.m. will feature a temperature of about 54 degrees and a 31 percent chance of precipitation, with showers likely to persist throughout the duration of the game. By halftime, the probability of rain increases to 77 percent, while the temperature is projected to drop to approximately 50 degrees by the time the game concludes on Saturday night.

Historical Context And Rivalry Record

This upcoming Saturday matchup marks the 129th time these two universities have faced each other, a tradition that began in 1892. Stanford currently holds the series lead with a record of 66 wins, 51 losses, and 11 ties across the 128 games played so far. The Cardinal defeated Cal 31-10 in their previous encounter, a result that ended a four-game winning streak for the Bears.

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The last time the game was played in Berkeley, in 2024, Cal secured a narrow 24-21 victory. The winner of this contest receives The Axe, a trophy designated as the award for the Big Game winner in 1933. The Cal-Stanford rivalry stands as the fifth-most-played active series between two FBS teams, trailing only the Minnesota-Wisconsin series with 135 meetings, the Georgia-Auburn matchup with 131, the North Carolina-Virginia series with 130, and the Cincinnati-Miami-Ohio series which recently reached its 129th game.

Stanford Injury Report And Key Absences

Stanford enters the game dealing with significant injury concerns that may impact their performance against Cal. Wide receiver Jordan King, tight end Dorian Thomas, defensive lineman Nate Burrell, and running back Carter Vargas are listed as out for Saturday. These key players are among those on the Stanford long injury list, potentially weakening their offensive and defensive capabilities.

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Several other Stanford players are listed as questionable for the contest. These include wide receiver Ian Strong, inside linebacker JD McKinley, safety Isaiah Crosby, safety Aiden Manutai, defensive back Daniel Harris, outside linebacker Justin Beadles, and defensive lineman Ashun Shepphard. On the probable side, quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, running back Adam Mohammed, defensive lineman Jayden Williams, and offensive linemen Tyson Ruffins and Jacob Arop are expected to play, along with outside linebacker Ernest Cooper who is questionable and wide receiver Nico Brown who is probable.

Tosh Lupoi And Cal Coaching History

Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi is attempting to join an exclusive group of coaches by defeating Stanford on his first try. He is only the second of the last eight Cal head coaches to achieve this milestone. Jeff Tedford is the only other coach from that group to win his first Big Game, defeating Stanford in his inaugural season as Cal head coach in 2002.

Previous Cal coaches who failed to win their first Big Game against Stanford include Justin Wilcox, Sonny Dykes, Tom Holmoe, Steve Mariucci, Keith Gilbertson, and Bruce Snyder. This historical context adds pressure on Lupoi as he looks to break the streak and secure a victory for the Bears in a crucial late-season matchup.

Cal Performance Struggles And Player Stats

Cal has lost four games in a row by a combined margin of 123 points, which represents the largest margin of defeat over a four-game stretch in Cal history. The Bears were shut out in the second half last week and have been outscored 83-0 in the second half of their past three games. This poor second-half performance has contributed to Cal's struggles this season, with quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele ranking 10th in the ACC in passing yards per game and 13th in passer rating.

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Cal ranks 137th of 138 FBS teams in both rushing offense and rushing yards per carry, ahead of only Sam Houston in both categories. However, the Bears may find success against a Stanford defense that allows 5.4 yards per carry, with no other ACC team allowing more than 5.0 yards per carry. Freshman tight end Taimane Purcell has shown promise with at least two catches in each of his past six games, totaling 19 receptions in that stretch, while safety Kingston Lopa holds five interceptions tied for second in the nation.

Bowl Eligibility And Season Implications

The outcome of this game carries significant weight for both programs. Stanford needs to win one of its two remaining games, against Cal and SMU, to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018. This potential seven-year bowl drought would be the longest active streak among Power Four conference teams if they fail to secure a win.

For Cal, the situation is equally critical. If Cal wins its final two games against Stanford and Pitt, it would finish with a 5-7 record. This would be the fifth time Cal has finished with a 5-7 record in the 13 seasons since 2013, and it would not be the team's worst record since they went 1-11 in 2013. A loss to Stanford would likely result in a 3-9 finish, which would also be the Bears worst record since 2013.