The initial injury report for Saturday's Cal-Stanford game was released Wednesday night, and a number of key Cal players are listed. Although there are no new C

The initial injury report for Saturday's Cal-Stanford game was released Wednesday night, and a number of key Cal players are listed. Although there are no new Cal players listed as being out, four starters are listed as questionable.

Starting wide receiver Ian Strong, who missed last week's game, as well as defensive back Daniel Harris, safety Isaiah Crosby and inside linebacker JD McKinley are the four Cal starters listed as questionable. Strong is the Bears' second-leading receiver with 35 catches for 478 yards, while McKinley, who also missed last week's game, is the team's co-leader in sacks with three.

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Crosby is second on the team in tackles with 56 and he also has an interception and two tackles for loss. Harris is fifth on the team in tackles with 37, and he also has three tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries. Safety Aiden Manutai, outside linebacker Justin Beadles and defensive lineman Ashun Shepphard are also Cal players expected to get playing time if they are healthy, but all three are listed as questionable.

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Also of interest is the fact that quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and running back Adam Mohammed are listed as probable. That indicates they are likely to play against Stanford, but it also suggests they are nursing some injuries. Three Cal players listed as being out for the Big Game are the same players who have been sidelined for virtually the entire season -- running back Carter Vargas, defensive lineman Nate Burrell and tight end Dorian Thomas.

Cal is 3-7 overall and is riding a four-game losing streak. The Bears will host Stanford in Saturday's Big Game starting at 4:30 p.m. The Cardinal would become bowl-eligible if it beats Cal.

Follow California Golden Bears on SI on X: https://x.com/jakecurtis53Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.