Cal rallied from a 3-0 deficit with two late goals to give itself a chance, but it was not enough as the Bears lost to sixth-ranked Portland 3-2 in the first ro

Cal rallied from a 3-0 deficit with two late goals to give itself a chance, but it was not enough as the Bears lost to sixth-ranked Portland 3-2 in the first round of the men’s NCAA soccer tournament Thursday night on the Pilots’ home field.

So Portland will advance to a second-round game against South Carolina while Cal will end its season with a 6-6-5 record. Portland controlled the play for the most part, outshooting the Bear 28-11, including 13-3 in shots on goal. But Cal goaltender Thomas Grimes made 10 saves to keep the Bears in the game. The teams had played to a scoreless tie when they met in the first regular-season match of the season back on August 21.

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And it appeared the game might go scoreless again when neither team was able to score in the first half on Thursday. However, Portland broke the game open with three goals in a span of 4:38. Portland’s Joe Highfield scored the first goal about five minutes into the second half, and Highfield scored again at the 53:51 mark. Diego Rosas scored in the 55th minute to make it 3-0 and seemingly end Cal’s chances.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. Diego Rosas chips it in from the ground for his first goal of the season!

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The Pilots’ 3rd goal in 5 minutes. 3-0 in the 55’. But Callen Lewis got Cal on the board with a goal off an assist from Miko Oppenheim to make it 3-1 with 29 minutes left. Cal’s Lucca Guimaraes scored with 3:51 remaining in the game to get the Bears’ within a goal. But Cal did not get another shot off, its last chance coming on a corner kick with 1:21 remaining that did not result in a shot.

Cal was one of 10 ACC teams in the NCAA tournament, and the Bears were the only ACC team eliminated in the first round of the 48-team tournament. Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest and North Carolina State all won their first-round games Thursday, and SMU, North Carolina, Pitt, Clemson and Louisville all received byes into Sunday’s second round.

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.