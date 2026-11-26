The initial Cal-Pitt injury report was posted Wednesday, and it indicated that the Bears may be short-handed in the secondary again. Bu the most important playe

The initial Cal-Pitt injury report was posted Wednesday, and it indicated that the Bears may be short-handed in the secondary again. Bu the most important player on the injury report is Pitt running back Damon Ferguson Jr. Ferguson has rushed for 740 yards, which ranks seventh in the ACC, but he is listed as doubtful, which means he is unlikely to play for Pitt in Saturday's game at Cal .

He has rushed for more than 100 yards three times this season and he also has 23 receptions. Also of note, Pitt defensive back Raion Strader, who has three interceptions, nine pass breakups and two sacks, is lissted as questionable. Cal starting safety Isaiah Crosby, the team's second-leading tackler, missed last week's game against Stanford and is listed as questionable for Saturday's home game against Pittsburgh.

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Starting cornerback Daniel Harris also missed last week's game and he too is questionable for Saturday. Finally safety Aiden Manutai, who was sidelined against Stanford and has started several games this season, is lited as quesionable as well. Also, defensive back Khamani Hudson, who gets considerable playing time in the Cal secondary, is the fourth Bears defensive back listed as questionable. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.