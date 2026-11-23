The No. 2-ranked Cal men's water polo team rallied from three goals down in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 4 USC 11-9 in overtime, claiming third place at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation tournament and strengthening its case for an NCAA Championship bid. Sophomore goalkeeper Aran Pina made a tournament-record 21 saves. UCLA won the MPSF title with a 10-7 victory over No. 1 Stanford.

The No. 2-ranked Cal men’s water rallied from three goals down in the fourth quarter and went on to score an 11-9 overtime victory vs. No. 4 USC to claim third place at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation tournament and make a strong argument for a spot in the NCAA Championships.

A victory by the Bears over the Trojans on the USC campus was critical because only three MPSF teams are invited to compete in the eight-team NCAA field. Cal hasn’t participated in the NCAAs since 2023 when they completed a three-peat run through the nationals. The Bears own a record 17 NCAA titles in the sport.

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Third-ranked UCLA posted a 10-7 victory over No. 1 Stanford to claim the MPSF title and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAAs. The tournament field will be revealed Monday at 9 a.m. on the NCAA selection show on NCAA.com. The tournament will be held at La Jolla from Dec. 4-6. Sophomore goalkeeper Aran Pina was the Bears’ backbone vs. USC, making a tournament-record 21 saves and posted a .700 save percentage.

The Trojans led 7-4 with less than 7 minutes remaining in the fourth period before the Bears outscored them 4-1 the remainder of the quarter to force overtime. Beso Akhvlediani scored twice while Kai Inoue and Ilias Angelopoulos each found the net once. Inoue, Seth Bousfield and Tomas Perrone scored in OT. Inoue finished with three goals and four assists and Akhvlediani contributed two goals and two assists.

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Cal lost 12-10 to UCLA in Saturday’s semifinal. Angelopoulos scored four goals for the Bears, Dominic Brown had three goals and Perrone had four assists. The Bears opened the tournament with a 25-4 rout of Penn State Behrend as sophomore Gigo Sarimsakci scored an MPSF record-tying12 goals. His previous career high was three goals.

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics.