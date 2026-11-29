The California Golden Bears defeated Pittsburgh to secure a 24-point victory margin, their largest in the ACC era, finishing 4-8 and avoiding last place in the conference standings while providing momentum heading into the offseason.

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Tosh Lupoi of the California Golden Bears looks on while his team warms up prior to the start of the game against the \p at California Memorial Stadium on November 28, 2026 in Berkeley, California.

BERKELEY — Forty-nine days after its most recent victory and more than nine months before its next chance to do it again, theThe Bears didn’t approach the expectations they had set for themselves and their fan base embraced, but they went out with big smiles after a, the Bears avoided finishing in last place in the conference standings and provided themselves a jolt of momentum they hope to grow before next season.stayed clear of addressing his job status following speculation he could become the first Cal coach fired after his debut season in 80 years. Sophomore quarterback“A lot of ‘I love yous’,'” Lupoi said of the locker room scene.

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“You can imagine how easy it is after those tough games to unravel. To see them victorious at the end . . . that moment will be a memory for life, certainly for me and all those seniors.