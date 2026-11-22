Cal lost to Stanford 44-28 before a crowd of 54,283 on Saturday evening in Berkeley in the 129th Big Game. It's the second straight loss to Stanford, who beat t

Cal lost to Stanford 44-28 before a crowd of 54,283 on Saturday evening in Berkeley in the 129th Big Game. It's the second straight loss to Stanford, who beat the Bears 31-10 last season.

It increases speculation that Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi might be fired after just one season on the job. Cal scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns for its first second-half points in the last four games. The second touchdown came with 1:40 left. Cal has been outscored 110-14 in the second half of its last four games combined after being outscored 27-14 in the second half Saturday..

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Ford rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns, and he also threw a 1-yard touchdown pass. His 63-yard touchdown run in he third quarter broke the game open, giving the Cardinal a 30-14 lead. Last season he ran for 150 yards in the Cardinal's 31-10 victory over Cal. With the score tied 14-14 with 20 seconds left in the first half, Cal was driving into Stanford territory.

Ian Strong caught a Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele pass at the Stanford 20-yard line, but he fumbled back to the 21-yard line. Stanford's Darius Davis scooper up the ball and returned the fumble 52 yards to the Cal 27-yard line with six seconds left in the half. Stanford’s Emmet Kenney kicked a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the half to give the Cardinal a 17-14 lead at halftime.

A chance for Cal to take a halftime lead was taken away and Stanford turned it into points to take he lead. Stanford running back Micah Ford threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Chico Holt to complete a 54-yard scoring drive that gave the Cardinal a 7-0 lead with 5:27 left in the first quarter.

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Two plays before the touchdown, Cal’s Jae’on Young was called for pass interference in the end zone on Stanford’s third-and-6 play from the Cal 7-yard line, giving the Cardinal a first down at the 2-yard line. Cal tight end Taimane scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play from the 2-yard line. That completed a 75-ard drive and tied the score 7-7 with 13:33 remaining in the second quarter.

: Stanford quarterback Davis Warren scrambled out of the pocket and ran for an 8-yard touchdown to complete a 67-yard rive and put the Cardinal on top 14-7 with 5:38 to go in the second quarter. A 25-yard Warren completion to Rico Brown earlier in that drive put the ball at the Cal 19-yard line.

Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw his first pass with 1:40 left in the first half, and he completed it -- a 25-yard pass to Mason Mini, putting the ball at the Stanford 17-yard line. That led to Sagapolutele’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Ian Strong, tying the score at 14-14 with 45 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Sagapolutele completed a pass to Ian Strong, who fumbled at the Stanford 21-yard line.

Stanford’s Darius Davis picked up the fumble and returned it 52 yards to the Cal 27-yard line with six seconds left in the half. Stanford’s Emmet Kenney kicked a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the half to give the Cardinal a 17-14 lead at halftime. On the first play of the second half, Stanford's Davis Warren completed a 33-yard pass to Benji Blackburn.

That led to Micah Ford's 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Cardinal a 23-14 lead with 13:51 left in the third quarter. Chris Davis had returned the second half kickoff 40 yards to the Cal 46, setting up that touchdown drive. Stanford's Micah Ford scored on a 63-yard touchdown run, giving the Cardinal a 30-14 lead with 9:46 to go in the third quarter.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. Davis Warren completed a 49-yard touchdown pass to Nico Brown to put Stanford ahead 37-14 in the first minute of the fourth quarter.

INDIVIDUAL STAT OF THE GAME: Stanford's Micah Ford, who rushed for 150 yards against Cal last year, ran for 151 yards an also threw a 1-yard touchdown pass on Saturday. Cal’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was 14-for-21 for 127 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions; Cal's Jackson Brousseau was 6-for-7 for 72 yards and one touchdown; Stanford’s Davis Warren was 14-for-25 for214 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had an 8-yard touchdown run.

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Cal’s disappointing 2026 season hit a new low with the loss to Stanford, and this defeat will increase speculation that Tosh Lupoi might be fired after this season. He is unlikely to be dismissed until after next Saturday’s game against Pitt, but the possibility of Lupoi being fired after just one season, while rare, is a possibility. The buyout in Lupoi’s five-year contract is $14.8 million if he is fired after just one season.

Justin Wilcox was fired as Cal’s head coach one day after last season’ 31-10 loss to Stanford, and Cal had a 6-5 record at the time. Cal lost to a Cardinal team that was picked to finish last in the ACC but will wind up ahead of Cal in the conference standings.

Stanford is two games ahead of Cal in the ACC standings now and could wind up three games ahead if the Cardinal beats SMU and Cal loses to Pittsburgh in their final regular-season games next week. That would be a tough pill for Cal to swallow.

This was Cal’s fifth straight defeat this season and the second straight loss to Stanford, both of which will increase the rising criticism of first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi and add to the disappointment of a Cal season that will end without a bowl game. Only once since 2013 have the Bears lost five straight games. That was in 2022, when Cal lost six in a row.

Meanwhile Stanford became bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018 with Saturday’s win. The Bears’ loss in the Big Game will tend to magnify all that has gone wrong for Cal this season, which includes a slide over the second half of the season.

If Cal loses its final game against Pittsburgh next week to finish 3-9, it would be the Bears’ worst season since 2013, when the Bears went 1-11 on Sonny Dykes’ first season as the Bears’ head coach. Justin Wilcox won at least four games in each of his seasons as Cal’s head coach, not including the four-game 2020 pandemic season.https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreportJake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup.

He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.