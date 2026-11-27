Cal plays its final game of the season on Saturday when it faces Pitt in Berkeley. Cal coach Tosh Lupoi’s job could be on the line. Here is a preview of the

There is only a small chance of showers throughout the late afternoon and evening on Saturday in Berkeley. When the game starts the temperature will be about 60 degrees with a 2 percent chance of rain.

By the time the game ends, the probability of rain will increase slightly to 4 percent with the temperature is expected to be about 55 degrees. It's likely to be a dry game. Pitt and Cal have met six times on the football field, with Pitt holding a 4-2 lead in the series, which started in 1955. Their most recent meeting was in 2024, when Pitt beat the Bears 17-15 in Pittsburgh in the teams’ only meeting as ACC foes.

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Saturday’s game will be Pitt's first visit to Berkeley since 1966, when Cal beat the Panthers 30-15. Cal is 2-1 against Pitt in games played in Berkeley. Tight end Taimane Purcell, safety Isaiah Crosby, safety Aiden Manutai, cornerback Danial Hall and defensive back Khamani Hudson are questionable. Wide receiver Ian Strong, linebacker AJ Tuitele, cornerback Cam Sidney, running back Ashten Emory are probable.