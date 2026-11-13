Cal Football Game Preview: Slumping Bears Vs. Slumping Virginia

CAL (3-6, 2-4 ACC) vs. VIRGINIA (4-5, 2-4 ACC) SITE: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Virginia WHEN: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time (3:30 p.m. Eastern time)

Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville will be partly cloudy with a temperature of about 50 degrees when the game begins, dropping down to about 40 degrees by the time the game ends when skies will be clear.

There is no chance of rain. This will be just the second meeting between Cal and Virginia in football and will be the first to be played on the Cavaliers’ home field. Their only previous matchup occurred last year in Berkeley when Virginia, then ranked No. 14, defeated Cal 31-21. Cal had 8 rushing yards in that game, and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw two interceptions and was sacked four times.

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Tight end Dorian Thomas, wide receiver Jordan King, defensive lineman Nate Burrell and running back Carter Vargas are out. Linebacker JD McKinley is questionable. ---Cal has altered it goals for the rest of the season. Head coach Tosh Lupoi and general manager Ron Rivera this week described the last three games as an opportunity for growth and development, taking the focus off this season and placing in on the football program’s future.

---Cal needs to win its final three games to become bowl-eligible for the fourth straight year and to have a chance at its second straight winning season. Cal also must win its final three games to avoid a 17th consecutive season without a winning conference record. Losing all three games would give Cal its worst record since 2013, when the Bears finished 1-11. ---Cal and Virginia are both coming off byes.

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Cal was 1-1 after bye weeks last year, beating North Carolina 21-18 and losing to Stanford 31-10. Last week was Cal’s only bye week of this season. ---Cal is riding a three-game losing streak, and the Bears lost those three games to Wake Forest, SMU and North Carolina State, by a combined margin of 131-37. Cal has lost five of its las six games, with a 25-20 upset victory over Virginia Tech being the only Cal win in that span.

---Cal seems healthier for this game than it has for any game since the opener. The only players unavailable this week are players who have been sidelined all season or nearly all season. All offensive linemen and all wide receiver are available as is running back Adam Mohammed. ---Cal has had virtually no running game this season, much like last season.

The Bears rank 137th of 138 FBS schools in rushing yards per game, ahead of only Sam Houston. The Bears’ 3.02 yards per rhing attempt is better than only three schools, Kent State, Old Dominion and Sam Houston. Cal will try to run the ball against Virginia, which does not have a strong run defense. ---Cal needs to have an effective pass rush against Cavaliers, who have allowed 28 sacks this season.

However, Cal has recorded just two sack over the past three game combined. ---This week’s game is Cal’s final road game of the season before finishing with home games against Stanford and Pitt. Cal is 1-3 in road games this season, beating Syracuse 21-18, but losing to UNLV , SMU and North Carolina State .

---Virginia was ranked 25th in the country when it started the season 2-0, but now the Cavaliers are just trying to avoid finishing with a losing record for the fourth time in five years. ---The Cavaliers are also riding a three-game losing streak, losing to SMU 23-13, Duke 19-16 and Wake Forest 51-7 in its most recent game. ---Virginia is coming off a bye week, and the Cavaliers are 7-0 in their last seven games after a bye.

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---Virginia needs to win two of it final three games – against Cal, North Carolina and Virginia Tech – to be bowl-eligible for the second straight year but for just the second time in the past seven seasons. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. ---Virginia had the best regular-season ACC record in the conference last year at 7-1 before losing to Duke in the ACC championship game. The Cavaliers were picked to finish sixth in the ACC in this year’s preseason poll. ---Linebacker Maddox Marcellus, Virginia’s leading tackler who has 44 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss, is unlikely to play against Cal because of an injury.

---Virginia has a strong pass defense, which will make things difficult for Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. The Cavaliers ranks third in the ACC in passing yards allowed , and they lead the conference in completion-percentage allowed. Opposing teams are completing just 53.8 percent of their passes. ---Cavaliers quarterback Beau Pribula has a good touchdown-to-interception ratio and ranks seventh in the ACC in passer rating.

However, Virginia has allowed 28 sacks, tied for the most in the conference. Cavalier quarterbacks were sacked seven times in the past two games combined. – Team leader in rushing with 363 yards, had 27 yards on nine carries in Cal’s last game against North Carolina State. · If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.