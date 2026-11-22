California faces a critical decision regarding head coach Tosh Lupoi's future after a 3-8 start and five-game losing streak, with a $14.8 million buyout looming.

California's football program is confronting an immediate and high-stakes decision regarding head coach Tosh Lupoi's employment following a disastrous 3-8 start to the season. The Bears have lost five consecutive games heading into their final matchup, leaving the administration to weigh the financial and strategic implications of retaining or releasing the head coach after just one year. General Manager Ron Rivera holds the ultimate authority on this decision, which will define the program's trajectory for the foreseeable future.

Financial Implications of Coaching Change

Should Cal decide to terminate Tosh Lupoi's contract immediately, the university would be responsible for paying a $14.8 million buyout fee. This figure represents the remaining value of his five-year agreement, which began with a $4 million salary in the first year and is scheduled to rise to $5 million by the fifth year. While this sum is substantial, it is considered relatively modest compared to the multi-million dollar exit packages often required for head coaches in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The financial burden is further contextualized by a missed $25,000 performance bonus that would have been triggered had the team defeated its in-state rival Stanford.

Also read Cal coach Lupoi confident in job security despite more issues in loss to Stanford

On-Field Performance and Strategic Failures

The team's on-field results have been historically poor, with the Bears currently sitting at 3-8 overall and 2-6 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The program has been outscored by a total of 137 points across the season, with a particularly glaring disparity in second-half performance. California has been outscored by 95 points in the second half of its games, including a massive 96-point deficit in the final four contests where the offense struggled to generate any sustainable momentum. This decline coincides with the appointment of inexperienced coordinators Jordan Somerville and Michael Hutchings, whose lack of tenure has coincided with the team ranking 16th in scoring defense and 14th in total defense within the conference.

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Quarterback Instability and Coaching Decisions

A significant factor in the team's struggles has been the confusing management of quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. The freshman, who appeared poised as a first-round NFL draft pick last season, has regressed significantly under Lupoi's guidance. Sagapolutele was benched or moved to wide receiver during critical moments, including a matchup against Wake Forest and a game against Stanford where he was placed at receiver for most of the first half. These personnel decisions have drawn sharp criticism, with internal reports describing a chaotic environment and a rift between Lupoi and General Manager Ron Rivera, who has recently adopted a headset-watching presence during games to monitor coaching communications directly.

Historical Context and Conference Standing

The current 3-8 record threatens to produce the team's worst finish in 13 years, potentially ending in last place in the ACC for the first time since 2013. This potential low point stands in stark contrast to the high preseason expectations and increased financial donations that followed Lupoi's hiring. The gap between anticipated success and current reality is highlighted by the performance of peer programs. While Cal struggles, Stanford has secured its first bowl game appearance since 2018, and Wake Forest is positioned for a College Football Playoff berth, underscoring the urgency for Cal to address its coaching stability before the final game against Pittsburgh.