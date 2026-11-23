California Golden Bears face scrutiny as coach Tosh Lupoi's position wavers following a 44-28 defeat to Stanford, a five-game losing streak, and a $22.6 million contract buyout clause.

California Golden Bears head coach Tosh Lupoi is facing intense pressure regarding his job security after the team suffered a decisive 44-28 defeat against cross-bay rivals Stanford on Saturday, November 21, 2026. The loss in Berkeley, California, dropped the Golden Bears to a poor 3-8 record on the season and triggered a wave of negative fan behavior, with supporters recorded verbally abusing players as they exited the field.

The Golden Bears have not won a single game since their victory over Virginia Tech on October 10, 2026. Their current five-game losing streak has been marked by a staggering average margin of defeat of 26.2 points, highlighting a severe lack of competitiveness that has plagued the program for over a month.

Also read Cal coach Lupoi confident in job security despite more issues in loss to Stanford

Tosh Lupoi remains under a five-year contract valued at $22.6 million that was finalized in early October 2026. This specific financial structure presents a significant obstacle for university administrators who might consider dismissing the head coach, as terminating his employment now would require California to absorb a substantial buyout penalty while the school navigates a serious budget crisis.

Financial pressures are further compounded by the rising operational costs associated with the program's transition to the Atlantic Coast Conference. This major shift follows the dismantling of the Pac-12 conference in 2024, adding another layer of complexity to the administration's decision-making process regarding the future of the football program and its leadership.

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The aftermath of the Stanford defeat saw images and videos circulating online of fans directing curses at the student-athletes, an incident that has intensified the scrutiny on the coaching staff. While the rough loss in their own stadium has frustrated the fanbase, the public nature of the abuse has drawn criticism, yet it underscores the depth of disappointment surrounding the team's performance.

Head coach Tosh Lupoi has been unable to halt the slide, as the team has failed to put up a competitive fight in their recent outings. The embarrassment of the season continues to mount as the staff looks for any sign of stability, but the consistent blowout losses have eroded confidence in the current strategic direction and the ability of the players to execute effectively.

The California Golden Bears will attempt to snap their five-game losing streak in their season finale next week, hosting the Pittsburgh Panthers. This upcoming game serves as the final opportunity for the coaching staff and players to salvage what has been a difficult year, although the momentum currently favors the opposing side.

Barring any drastic and unforeseen changes in administration or team performance, the negative sentiment resulting from the Saturday loss to Stanford is expected to persist for the foreseeable future. The combination of a poor record, a massive contract, and budget constraints suggests that the situation surrounding Tosh Lupoi will remain a central topic of conversation for Cal fans and analysts alike.