Cal Berkeley head football coach Tosh Lupoi and General Manager, Ron Rivera, were photographed entering the Bohemian Club, which is an ultra-exclusive, all-male secret society, before the Golden Be…

the Bohemian Club’s San Francisco location to attend an annual celebration of Northern California’s premier sports rivalry, per The Daily California n. California Golden Bears head coach Tosh Lupoi looks on during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal in Berkeley, Calif.

, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Attendance at the event isn’t wrong or controversial in and of itself. But it arrives days before The Daily Californian published an investigation that uncovered longstanding ties between UC Berkeley officials and the Bohemian Club. Ron Rivera, athletic director of football and general manager at UC Berkeley, speaks to the media in Berkeley, Calif.

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, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. This investigation uncovered emails that detailed connections between UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons and several people involved in the all-men’s secret society. The most damning email regarded the admission of prospective students that presumably had ties to the Bohemian Club in some way. Cal Athletics has asserted that any engagement members of their athletic department have with the club is limited to rivalry week festivities, such as the event that Lupoi and Rivera attended.

California Golden Bears head coach Tosh Lupoi leads his team onto the field before a game against the Stanford Cardinal in Berkeley, Calif. , Nov. 21, 2026. Again, Lupoi and Rivera attending the event is not illegal, nor does it violate any NCAA rules. But the investigation comes at a bad time for these two figureheads in Cal football, given the team’s 3-8 record and reports of internal strife, particularly among these two men.

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In other words, Lupoi and Rivera aren’t doing their team’s already tarnished reputation any favors by being associated with this investigation in any way. California Golden Bears head coach Tosh Lupoi looks on during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal in Berkeley, Calif. , Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Ron Rivera, athletic director of football and general manager at UC Berkeley, speaks to the media in Berkeley, Calif.

, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. California Golden Bears head coach Tosh Lupoi leads his team onto the field before a game against the Stanford Cardinal in Berkeley, Calif. , Nov. 21, 2026.