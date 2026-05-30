CAL FIRE urging Bay Area residents to create defensible space as wildfire season begins

While fires can happen pretty much anywhere, it's neighborhoods like those in the Oakland Hills that are especially at risk. Fire officials are urging people to take precautions now.

Saturday, May 30, 2026 7:58PMWith summer still weeks away, officials are saying California's fire season has now officially begun.

"The unique thing about this year is that snowpack melting so soon. We had those record setting temperatures we saw in March. So what that does is it now extends the peak fire season," said CAL FIRE Battalion Chief Brent Pascua. Experts say despite late seasonal rain, much of the vegetation around the Bay Area has already started to brown.

They're encouraging residents to take preventative steps like creating defensible space around their homes.

"We don't want to force people to do anything. The fire departments don't want to enforce things. They just don't want to do that. They'd rather that people take it upon themselves to cut the vegetation back," said David Glenn with the Marin Wildfire Prevention Authority.

While fires can happen pretty much anywhere, it's neighborhoods like those in the Oakland Hills that are especially at risk. Several local jurisdictions in the Bay Area have created their own defensible space rules in recent years. Sacramento is also working out how to enforce regulations statewide.

"When we go on hikes and see all the overgrown stuff, it's a little nerve-wracking," Seeber said. The pair said that while they think it's important to have these rules to protect people, they also think local governments need to do more -- especially when it comes to funding defensible space projects.

"Some people might have more access to means in order to prevent their homes from catching on fire," Hines said. Fire departments say every little bit helps when it comes to creating that dead space between flammable materials and your home. They remind folks that you're protecting, not just yourself, but also everyone around you.

"We can work as a community together. That way we're protected as a community together," said Pascua.





abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bay Area's Best Community Pools: From Historic Gems to Modern Aquatic WonderlandsExplore the Bay Area's finest community pools, from century-old gems like Palo Alto's Rinconada Pool to cutting-edge complexes like Dublin's Wave Waterpark and San Ramon's Olympic Aquatic Center. These publicly accessible pools offer affordable recreation, fitness, and family fun across diverse settings, including scenic parks and high-tech theme-park-style facilities.

Read more »

Anthony Rendon, candidate for superintendent of public instruction, answers Bay Area News Group’s primary questionnaireRendon: ‘I would be strongly supportive of strict limits or even a ban on social media for children.’

Read more »

Bay Area deputies form soccer team inspired by 2026 World CupMotivated by World Cup excitement, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies formed 'Juventus Crew,' a competitive soccer team composed mostly of main jail staff.

Read more »

Meta Platforms Announces Additional Job Cuts in Bay AreaMeta Platforms is eliminating thousands of jobs in the Bay Area, primarily at its Menlo Park headquarters, according to state filings. The layoffs, effective July 22, affect 2,212 positions in Menlo Park and 313 in Sunnyvale. Earlier rounds of cuts and brief reassignment possibilities are also noted.

Read more »