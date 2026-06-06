Cal Fire Heroes Honored: Stretch of 10 Freeway Dedicated to Fallen Personnel

A touching ceremony was held to commemorate three Cal Fire personnel who died in a 2023 helicopter collision while fighting a fire in Cabazon. The 10 Freeway was dedicated in their honor, carrying their names for generations to come.

A solemn ceremony was held on Friday to honor three Cal Fire personnel who lost their lives while fighting a fire in Cabazon in 2023.

The event saw a stretch of the 10 Freeway dedicated in their memory, carrying the names of Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, Captain Tim Rodriguez, and pilot Tony Sousa. The trio perished in a collision of two helicopters while responding to the blaze. Cal Fire personnel, local, state, and tribal leaders, along with family members, gathered to pay their respects.

The ceremony was marked by emotional tributes, including a performance by a bagpiper and heartfelt speeches by Assemblymembers Greg Wallis and Natasha Johnson. State Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh also attended, offering condolences to the bereaved families. The dedication of the freeway segment serves as a lasting tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of these fallen heroes.

The incident, which occurred on August 6, 2023, also claimed the life of Rodriguez, whose memorial service was held at the Ontario Convention Center. The service was attended by hundreds of firefighters, who gathered to pay their respects. The flag-draped casket of Rodriguez was carried on the back of a fire engine, a poignant symbol of the respect and admiration held for these fallen firefighters





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Cal Fire Firefighters Helicopter Collision Cabazon Fire Memorial Ceremony 10 Freeway Dedication

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