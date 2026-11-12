Cal Falls Short Against 21st-Ranked USC

Cal lost to 21st-ranked USC 77-65 before a crowd of 5,087 on Wednesday night at Haas Pavilion. The three-point-shooting accuracy that had helped Cal win its fi

The three-point-shooting accuracy that had helped Cal win its first two game deserted the Bears on Wednesay, when Cal was just 4-for-23 from long range.

USC was only 5-for-17 from distance, but the Trojans did enough down the stretch to put Cal away after the Bears had pulled within three points with eight minutes left. Cal was led by Sammie Yeanay, who scored14 points, and Nojus Indrusaitis, who scored 13 points, with 11 .of those points coming in the second half. USC had three players lead its offense. Alijah Areas scored 19 points, Rodney Rice had 18, and KJ Lewis added16 points.

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Cal center Lee Dort did not play Wednesday night, and he has missed all four games this season with an ankle injury. Cal reduced a nine-point halftime deficit to three points in the first 80 seconds of the second half, but USC quickly regained command and pushed its lead to 11 a 51-40 on two free throws by Rice with 13:48 to go in the second half.

The lead was still 11 points with 12:37 left before Indrusaitis scored seven straight points to cut the USC lead to four points at the 11:06 mark. An Indrusaitis three-pointer reduced the margin to three points with 8:46 left. It was still a three-point game at the eight-minute mark, but that was as close as Cal could get.

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The Trojans shot 38.9 percent from the field and was 4-for 14 on three-pointer in the first 20 minute, but Cal was worse, making 33.3 percent of its first-half shots while going 2-for-14 from long distance. Cal jumped out to a 9-2 lead in first three minutes, the final bucket in that Bears run coming on a Sammie Yeanay breakaway dunk.

USC worked its way back and took its first lead at the 8:06 mark of the first half when Alijah Arenas converted a three-point play to give the Trojans a 21-20 lead. Cal trailed by just two points with 2:27 left in the half, but the Trojans scored the final seven points of the half to take the nine-point lead at intermission.according to FanDuel.

---The last time Cal defeated a ranked opponent was a year ago, when Cal upset 18th-ranked UCLA 80-72 on November 25, 2025, at the Chase Center. ---Cal center Lee Dort, the only returning starter from last season’s Cal squad, has missed all four of the Bears’ games with an ankle injury. It’s unclear when he will return but it was not expected to sideline him long-term.

---Cal guard Michael Cooper did not start any of the Bears’ first three games, but entered Wednesday’s game as the Bears’ top scorer, averaging 19.7 points per contest. He made 15 of 24 three-point shots in those first three games. ---USC entered Wednesday’s game averaging 94 points over its first two games. The Trojans beat Milwaukee 95-63 and topped Wichita State 93-86.

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In Sunday’s victory over Wichita State, Rodney Rice scored 32 point and Alija Arena scored 30 points. Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.