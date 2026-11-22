The Bears unveiled an offense designed for heavy rain with Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele limping, but only faced sprinkles against the rival Cardinal

California Golden Bears quarterback Dominic Ingrassia us stopped near the end zone by the Stanford Cardinal defense in the first half of the 129th Big Game at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif.

, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. “I have ultimate confidence I’ll be the head coach here,” he said after the Bears slipped to 3-8 and remain last in the ACC at 2-6.lined up at wide receiver. He didn’t take his first snap from center until early in the second quarter and did not attempt his first pass until the final 90 seconds of the half.

Also read Cal Game Summary: Stanford Crushes Bears; Tosh Lupoi's Job in Jeopardy

For most of the first half, it was either running back Adam Mohammed taking a direct snap or reserve QB Dominic Ingrassia running the ball. The tactic produced 122 yards on the ground in the half by the nation’s second-worst running team, and the Bears trailed just 17-14.

Lupoi said the rationale for the change was two-fold: Sagapolutele had sprained his ankle last week against Virginia and was limited in practice, and the forecasted rains convinced the coaching staff that a run-oriented approach made sense. The problem is JKS was healthy enough to eventually complete his first seven pass attempts .

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Meanwhile, the rain was sporadic and light and seemed to have little effect on play. After the Bears went three-and-out for the second straight series to open the third quarter with their star quarterback on the sidelines, the crowd showered them with boos. The Bears didn’t send Sagapolutele onto the field in the second half until they faced a second-and-34 play from their own 24 in the final minutes of the third quarter.

By then, Stanford had stretched its lead to 30-14. Stanford Cardinal's Nico Brown is stopped by California Golden Bears' Kamar Mothudi in the first half of the 129th Big Game at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. , on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Lupoi, viewed as a potential savior for the program when the season began, has been under increasing scrutiny as the bad losses and strange decisions have piled up.

Cal has been outscored 211 to 72 over its five-game skid.

“Nobody in the world is going to care about this job and this place than me. That’s all I can say,” Lupoi offered.

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“So I’m going to spend every waking second trying to make this place better and finding ways where I can improve as well. ”By the time Stanford put up 20 unanswered points to open the third quarter, Cal had been outscored 103-0 in the second half of four consecutive games. The Bears trailed 37-14 when they finally ended that drought on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Mohammed, who rushed for 90 of Cal’s season-high 183 yards.

Ingrassia, who grew up in Marin rooting for Jared Goff, threw just two passes but rushed 11 times for 44 yards. Linebacker Kamar Mathudi, who had a team-high 11 tackles, opened his postgame on the podium with a message directed to Cal fans: “I’m sorry. You guys don’t deserve that. That’s what I was thinking when the clock hit zero: I’m sorry.

” Stanford’s 44 points were the most it has scored in the Big Game in 10 years and Cal allowed second-half touchdowns of 63, 49 and 48 yards. For the fifth time in six games, the Bears were unable to squeeze a turnover out of their opponent. One of the most penalized teams in the nation, Cal drew 13 flags for 112 yards in infractions, boosting its season total to 908 yards, the most in the FBS.

Stanford Cardinal teammates keep the Axe as they celebrate their win of the 129th Big Game against the California Golden Bears at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. , on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026.