Cal Basketball Signs Top-50 Player Gene Roebuck

Four-star guard Gene Roebuck officially signed with Cal’s men’s basketball program, the school announced on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4 Gene Roebuck, who attends La

Four-star guard Gene Roebuck officially signed with Cal’s men’s basketball program, the school announced on Wednesday.early last month, but it did not become binding until he signed.

He is the first high school player to sign with Cal in the class of 2027. Roebuck is rated the 45th-best prospect in the country by the On3/Rivals recruiting site, while 247Sports ranked him 46th.

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Roebuck chose Cal over his two other finalists, Gonzaga and Washington, and he also had offers from Kansas, Mississippi, UCLA, Baylor, Virginia, Cincinnati and others "Gene is one of the best combo guards in the country, and is deserving of all of the recognition he receives nationally from scouting outlets" head coach Mark Madsen said in a statement provided by the school.

"Offensively, Gene is extremely crafty, using his skill and physicality to score from every level. On the defensive end, he uses his size and IQ to be a force. We cannot wait to add Gene to the Cal family!

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" Roebuck averaged 24.0 points as a freshman at La Mirada, and last season, as a junior, he averaged 22.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and he shot 55% from the field. Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup.

He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.