Cal Basketball Officially Signs Gabe Sularsky for the 2026-27 season

Cal men's basketball program on Saturday officially announced the signing of 6-foot-6 guard Gabe Sularski, who will be a freshman this coming season. Sularsky,

Cal men's basketball program on Saturday officially announced the signing of 6-foot-6 guard Gabe Sularski, who will be a freshman this coming season.

"Gabe is a versatile guard who will be a huge addition to the program," Cal head coach Madsen said in a statement provided by the school. "He is able to use his elite size and skill set to create for himself and his teammates. Defensively, Gabe's size, toughness and IQ make him extremely valuable. We are excited to add Gabe to the Cal Family!

"Sularsky averaged 12.7 points and 3.7 assists for Layton Christian Academy this past season as a senior. He is listed as a small forward or guard by various recruiting sites, but Sularsky’s high school coach insists he is a point guard. Sularsky also had offers from Michigan State, Purdue, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin among others before choosing Cal.

Sularsky had previously attended Lemont High School in Lemont, Illinois, and averaged 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game as a junior at Lemont. Sularsky has dual citizenship in the United States and Poland, and he participate in the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Eurobasket competition as a member of the Polish team. He averaged 16 points in that competition.

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.





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