Cal and Boston College Battle to End Longest FBS Losing Streaks

Cal and Boston College share the FBS record for consecutive seasons without a winning conference mark. Both teams must win their final games to break the 16-year streak.

Cal and Boston College are tied for the most consecutive seasons in the Football Bowl Subdivision without a winning conference record, a streak lasting 16 years. Both teams must win all of their remaining three Atlantic Coast Conference games to avoid a 17th season of futility. Maryland, a member of the Big Ten, trails slightly with 15 consecutive losing conference seasons and has already clinched a 16th mark.

The Mechanics of Breaking the Streak

The specific threshold for ending this streak requires a perfect finish for both programs. Cal currently holds a 3-6 overall record and a 2-4 conference mark. Boston College sits at 4-4 overall with a 2-3 conference record. For either team to relinquish the dubious honor, they must sweep their remaining three conference matchups.

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The difficulty of this task is compounded by schedule length differences. Boston College plays only eight ACC games this season, meaning winning two of its final three would result in a 4-4 mark. The Eagles need to win all three remaining ACC games to finish 5-3. Cal plays nine conference games, so winning its final three would also secure a winning record for the Bears.

Stakeholder Positions and Current Standings

Boston College entered the season predicted to finish 16th in the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason poll. The Eagles have secured wins over Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech, and they played SMU and Virginia Tech closely. However, a 47-2 defeat to Duke on Saturday highlighted their vulnerabilities. Florida State is currently a 7.5-point favorite against Boston College in upcoming betting markets, despite the Seminoles losing three straight games.

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Florida State holds a 3-5 overall record and a 1-4 conference mark. The Seminoles lost 36-24 to Clemson on Saturday at home. Cal has also struggled recently, losing three consecutive games by a combined margin of 137-37. The Bears were outscored 70-7 in the second halves of those three losses. An upset victory over Virginia Tech gave Cal hope when they were 2-1 in the conference.

Impact of Upcoming Matchups and Rivalries

Cal faces Virginia, which has lost three straight games, including a 51-7 defeat to Wake Forest. Virginia is 4-1 at home, a statistic that complicates Cal's path. Virginia has not secured impressive wins this season. Pitt is 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the conference. Pittsburgh halted a three-game skid with a 34-11 win over Georgia Tech after quarterback Mason Heintschel suffered a season-ending injury.

Holden Geriner stepped in for Pittsburgh and led the offense in the recent victory. Pitt remains vulnerable despite the win. Miami is unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Hurricanes are in the running for an ACC title game berth and a College Football Playoff spot. Boston College must play Miami, a matchup that seems unfavorable given Miami's domestic standing.

Historical Context and Contractual Incentives

Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi receives a $25,000 bonus if Cal defeats Stanford in the Big Game. This financial incentive is significant, but the historical context of the rivalry provides additional motivation. Justin Wilcox was fired the day after Stanford won 31-10 last year. Stanford head coach Tavita Pritchard is in his first season, and the Cardinal has exceeded early expectations with more wins than anticipated.

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Stanford lost 52-24 to Louisville recently but has had winning conference records in 10 of the past 16 seasons while Cal has had none. Vanderbilt holds the all-time FBS record with 29 consecutive seasons without a winning conference mark from 1983 to 2011. Boston College has finished with a .500 conference mark seven times since going 5-3 in the ACC in 2009. Neither Cal nor Boston College is close to the Vanderbilt record, but they are actively battling to pass the onerous streak to one another.

Cal has a statistically better chance than Boston College to win its final three conference games. This advantage exists primarily because Boston College must play the unbeaten Miami Hurricanes. Cal is capable of beating any of its remaining flawed opponents, including Virginia and Pitt. The odds of Cal sweeping all three games are long, but the potential to end a 16-year streak of conference futility remains the primary narrative for both programs.