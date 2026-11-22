Carol Leslie was recognized by the university for her dedication to the rivalry during Saturday's game.

Saturday, when UC Berkeley and Stanford played their annual rivalry football game, one attendee celebrated her 80th time attending the contest between the Bay Area teams. 89-year-old Oakland resident Carol Leslie watched the game surrounded by loved ones and received special recognition from her alma mater for her decades of dedication to this rivalry.

This year,"The Big Game" was played at Cal's Memorial Stadium, and the university and Leslie's family members coordinated a day of surprises for her. Before the game, Leslie was welcomed to a reception with friends and family, who'd made her custom game-day buttons and VIP lanyards.

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"Oh, I can’t even begin to tell you, it's overwhelming," she said, while greeting the many people asking to take photos with her. The Big Game was first played between Cal and Stanford in 1892, which means that Leslie has been present at more than half of the rivalry football games that have ever been played between the two schools.

Leslie grew up in Alameda, and her father, who was a Stanford alum, began taking her to the Big Game when she was a little girl.

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"One thing I do remember doing as a young child was decorating the family car with red and white crate paper," she recalled, remembering how her family would drive from Alameda to Palo Alto for games. But when Leslie went to Cal for college, the rivalry that divided the Bay Area soon became central to her family too. Leslie said she met her husband at Cal, and the two became season ticket holders in 1960.

She and her husband, who is now in a skilled nursing facility, shared decades of memories rooting for their beloved Golden Bears. She has a scrapbook filled with memories from rivalry games through the years, including plenty of letters from her father, who would lovingly poke fun at her loyalty to Cal. Leslie pointed to old photos in the scrapbook of football games where attendees wore chrysanthemum corsages, a tradition she said has fallen out of fashion.

Leslie said that over the decades, the stadiums have changed, but overall she believes the spirit of the rivalry games has remained the same. She hopes that her story inspires people who've never attended a college football game to consider going. At the game on Saturday, the school invited Leslie out onto the field in the second quarter to be honored for attending 80 consecutive rivalry games.

The team presented her with a jersey with her last name as she beamed at the cheering crowd.