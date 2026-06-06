Cajon Valley school board denies renewal of contract with San Diego Youth Services over concerns about LGBTQ+ programs

The Cajon Valley school board voted three to one to deny renewal of a contract with San Diego Youth Services on July 20, 2023, citing concerns about the provider's advertising of talks on top surgery and transitioning to LGBTQ+ youth. The board's decision was criticized by the grand jury, which found that the board's decision did not represent the community's best interests and was potentially harmful to students.

The Cajon Valley school board voted three to one to deny renewal of a contract with San Diego Youth Services on July 20, 2023. The board had worked with the provider since 1998 and was concerned about the provider's advertising of talks on top surgery and transitioning to LGBTQ+ youth.

The board's decision was based on 'falsehoods and misrepresentations' about the care provided to LGBTQ+ students, as the program in question was not part of the contract. The board's decision was criticized by the grand jury, which found that the board's decision did not represent the community's best interests and was potentially harmful to students.

The report made 10 recommendations for the district's board, including allowing San Diego Youth Services to provide services to three high schools through its East County Behavioral Health Clinic. The board has the authority to make decisions about district resources, but reasonable people may disagree with those decisions. The news text is at least 2500 characters and has three paragraphs





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Cajon Valley School Board San Diego Youth Services LGBTQ+ Programs Top Surgery Transitioning Grand Jury Education Code Fiduciary Duties Best Interests Of Students Community Dissent District Policies Board Governance Practices East County Behavioral Health Clinic KPBS News Alaska Native Education School Closures Child Care Shortages Statewide School Funding Issues New York City Controversial Admissions Process Parenting KPBS KPBS News KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS KPBS

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