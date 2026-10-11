China's A-Share Market Shifts to Tech Giants as IC Exports Surge 90%

Caixin editor-in-chief He Gang reports that world-class tech giants have listed on China's A-share market, while integrated circuit and new energy vehicle exports surge significantly in late 2026.

Caixin Media editor-in-chief He Gang delivered a pivotal assessment of the Chinese economy at the Entrepreneur Night 2026 gala in Beijing on November 6. He announced that world-class emerging technology giants have finally secured listings on the domestic A-share market for the first time. This development marks a significant departure from the historical dominance of liquor producers and banking institutions among the nation's most valuable public companies.

The composition of top-tier listings on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges has undergone a structural transformation. He Gang attributed this shift to rapid progress by Chinese firms in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, memory chips, new energy solutions, and advanced materials. These sectors are now closing the performance gap with global industry leaders, reshaping the profile of the domestic equity market.

Also read Letters to the Editor | Nov. 10, 2026

For international investors, the changing makeup of the A-share market serves as a key indicator of Beijing's economic strategy. The rise of hard technology companies suggests that capital allocation mechanisms are increasingly favoring strategic independence over traditional financial and consumer staple sectors. This realignment influences domestic fundraising capacity, which is essential for scaling research and production capabilities within the national innovation ecosystem.

He Gang cited specific trade data to illustrate the strength of China's industrial supply chain during the transition period. Integrated circuit exports surged by ninety percent year-on-year, while new energy vehicle exports increased by seventy percent. These figures highlight the emergence of what he termed the new four export categories, which also include solar products and wind power equipment.

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Three of these four major export categories are directly linked to green and energy-saving transitions. This concentration underscores a structural advantage built upon China's comprehensive manufacturing infrastructure. The data indicates a broader shift in the export mix from labor-intensive goods toward higher-value, technology-intensive products that command greater global demand.

Despite the growth in high-tech sectors, He Gang acknowledged a K-shaped economic divergence occurring throughout 2026. This pattern describes an environment where certain industries experience robust expansion while others face contraction. He noted that the shift from old to new growth drivers has resulted in job losses for some workers and forced pivots for other companies.

These transitional costs demonstrate the resilience of Chinese enterprises under pressure. He Gang argued that pioneers and persistent operators remain the backbone of economic confidence. However, the disparity implies that access to capital and policy support will increasingly favor tech and green energy firms, while traditional sectors like property and heavy industry may encounter continued headwinds.

The rapid expansion of green exports carries significant implications for international trade relations. The European Union and the United States have already imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and solar components. Further restrictions on semiconductor trade remain a live risk that could impact the projected growth trajectories outlined by Caixin Media analysts.

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As 2026 draws to a close, the focus remains on how domestic companies navigate these external pressures while maintaining their technological edge. The success of the new listing wave on the A-share market will likely determine the speed at which Chinese firms can sustain their competitive advantages against global rivals.