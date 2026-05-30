Caitlin O’Heaney, Actress in ‘He Knows You’re Alone’ and ‘Tales of the Gold Monkey,’ Dies at 73

The Milwaukee native also worked with Katharine Hepburn on Broadway, starred in a Norman Lear sitcom and played Snow White in ‘The Charmings.’

A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy, an independent film picked up by MGM. Director Armand Mastroianni said he looked at more than 4,000 photos and interviewed more than 100 actresses before selecting her for the part.

, set in in 1938 in the South Pacific, she portrayed the American spy Sarah Stickney White, the love interest of fighter pilot Jake Cutter . Caitlin O’Heaney with Jeff MacKay and Stephen Collins in 1982 on the set of ‘Tales of the Gold Monkey. ’The youngest of three daughters, Kathleen Helen Heaney was born on Aug. 16, 1952, in Milwaukee and raised in the suburb of Whitefish Bay.

Her mother, Ruth, was a physical ed teacher, and her great-great-great grandfather was Jacob Best, owner of a brewery that would produce Pabst Blue Ribbon. She joined the North Shore Children’s Theatre at age 11, played clarinet in the band at Whitefish Bay High School and after graduation in 1970 won a scholarship to Julliard at age 17.

Her classmates in the school’s third-ever drama class included When she was 21, she modeled for Salvador Dalí in the grand ballroom and a penthouse room at the St. Regis in New York, she noted inin the late 1970s. The project never went forward, she was told, because Dalí’s wife was jealous of her.

She reunited with Reeve in 1976 when she made it to Broadway to serve as the understudy to Wanda Bimson’s ingénue character in, starring Hepburn as an eccentric Englishwoman who hires a servant who can fly. After starring in plays for the ACT Contemporary Theatre in Seattle and turns at the Public Theater and Playwrights Horizon in New York, she was cast as a tap dancer in the 1978 ABC comedy. “I met Caitlin during the film’s casting sessions and was immediately taken by the fact that she reminded me both in looks and in spirit of Vivien Leigh,” Mastroianni.

“I reminded her several times of that during the making of the film, much to her amusement. ” She said she spent hours auditioning alongside Richard Dreyfuss for Steven Spielberg at the Sherry-Netherland hotel in New York for a role inAnd at the advice of her agent, she turned down a dialogue-free role as a nude Christ-like figure that would have opened Ken Russell’s.

“With a well-practiced movie star drawl, big eyes that snap like exclamation points and impeccable timing, she roars through the play like a tornado, playing just at the edge of fatal broadness, yet never losing the edge of sadness that lies under Olive’s bitchy humor. ”, Snow White and husband Prince Charming awaken from a thousand-year spell and try to adapt to life in present-day Burbank, with the princess working in a department store.

O’Heaney was replaced by Carol Huston for the second season, which lasted 15 episodes before being canceled. The always interesting O’Heaney served as an assistant cook in 1990 aboard a Greenpeace vessel in the North Sea and from her home in Los Angeles in the late ’90s created a perfume called Caitlin, billed as a “medieval” scent with overtones of apple, gardenia and sandalwood. She also taught acting and loved animals.

Survivors include her sisters, Maureen and Coleen; nephews Robert, Patrick, Kevin, Ryan, Michael and Eric; grandnephews Bradley, Nicholas and Dayton; and grandnieces Myla, Kayla, Vanessa and Naomi. A celebration of life is being planned.

“When I got to the room and Val Kilmer picked me up and shaked me, throwing me down to the floor, Stone just stood there the whole time laughing,” she recalled. She said the director walked her to the door and told her, “That got kind of wild.

” O’Heaney said she signed a nondisclosure agreement and received $24,500 in a settlement but chose to speak out in the wake of allegations of sexual and physical harassment made against Harvey Weinstein.

“Women have come together, saying, ‘We’re not going to be fucked by you,’” O’Heaney. “I finally have the confidence to speak about this. It’s too long that I’ve sat on this story. ”Dan Levy Compares ‘Heated Rivalry’ Success to That of ‘Schitt’s Creek’: Both “Only Exist Because Canada Saw Value in Them First”The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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