Caitlin Clark Wrote A Rhyming Book With a Positive Message to Kids About Being a Little Extra

EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams is the WNBA star's debut children's book and has already become a No. 1 bestseller

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. ’s first children’s book.

The basketball player wrote the rhyming picture book herself, with illustrations by Romanian artist Adriana Predoi. Published Nov. 3, her debut has already climbed to the Number One bestseller spot on Amazon and is aimed at readers ages four to eight.

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The book turns a message rooted in Clark’s own childhood into an upbeat story for young readers.on the day of its release, before she was born, her parents had a mirror made with the words, “The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is the little EXTRA. ” That message became a personal reminder to put extra effort into pursuing her dreams and career as a pro basketball player. gives readers a closer look at the values Clark credits with helping her succeed beyond basketball.

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Rather than focusing solely on athletic achievements, the book celebrates the importance of family, friendships, and teammates. And its rhyming format and colorful illustrations make the message accessible to younger children. The central takeaway is that pursuing big ambitions matters, but so does appreciating the people who help make those dreams possible. The book cover also features a few Easter eggs on the jerseys for fans to discover.

Each jersey number has a connection to Clark’s life, representing her familiar basketball number , her father’s college jersey number , the number she wore during high school , and her Team USA tryout number .is Clark’s debut as a children’s author; this isn’t the first children’s book about Clark. Fans of the WNBA player who want a chronological account of her life and rise to fame may also considerbestseller traces her path from childhood driveway shooting sessions to record-setting seasons at the University of Iowa and becoming the first pick in the WNBA draft. Its full-color artwork and gold-foil