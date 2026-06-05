Caitlin Clark ties her own WNBA record as Fever move past drama with win over Angel Reese, Dream

Caitlin Clark ties her own WNBA record as the fastest player to reach 150+ points and 50+ assists, leading the Fever past Angel Reese's Dream 83-71.

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Caitlin Clark delivered another historic performance Thursday night, helping lead the Indiana Fever to an 83-71 victory over Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream while tying a WNBA record she already held herself. CAITLIN CLARK REWRITES RECORD BOOKS AGAIN, BUT BRITTNEY GRINER'S DREAM HOLD OFF FEVER'S LATE COMEBACKThe milestone came just days after Clark and Fever head coach Stephanie White became the talk of the WNBA following a heated exchange during Indiana's loss to the Portland Fire.for sitting Clark down in a game where the star guard was largely ineffective, and the optics of benching the face of the league sparked so much backlash that some fans even began calling for the coach's job.

"Personally, I’m doing great. I don’t really read that stuff. I know everybody can have an opinion and people make me aware. … But I’m not sitting on Twitter or social media reading those things," Clark said ahead of tip-off.

Caitlin Clark ties her own WNBA record while helping quiet Fever drama in win over Dream. Still, the noise from that bad Portland loss loomed large as the Fever took the floor at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to face longtime nemesis Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream. That tension briefly resurfaced when fans on social media grew frustrated with White after she failed to challenge a questionable foul call on Clark.

Caitlin Clark ties her own historic record while silencing viral coaching feud. While the Fever were putting together a 16-3 run to build a 58-46 lead, Clark rushed over to White and gave her an emphatic chest bump, a public show that things appear just fine between player and coach. That second-half surge helped propel Indiana to an 83-71 win over Atlanta.

Clark benefited from dominant performances by teammates Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston . On the other side, despite shooting a paltry 4-of-9 from the field, Angel Reese still managed to secure a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. With the victory, Clark improved her The moment with Clark during a historic bounce-back performance was about as good an outcome as Stephanie White could have hoped for in quieting critics.

However, the pressure hasn't evaporated entirely. The win brings the Fever to a modest 5-4 through 9 games, leaving some to still wonder if White's schemes are maximizing the full potential of Indiana's loaded roster.





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