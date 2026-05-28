Caitlin Clark spotted at Giants game before heated Fever-Valkyries showdown in Bay Area

Caitlin Clark attended the Giants game at Oracle Park, adding buzz ahead of Thursday's heated Fever-Valkyries rematch following off-court drama.

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On Wednesday afternoon, the Indiana Fever superstar took advantage of an off day to catch some MLB action at Oracle Park. Caitlin Clark turned heads at Oracle Park before the Fever’s tense rematch against the Valkyries. Clark and her boyfriend, former Iowa basketball player Connor McCaffery, were spotted sitting in the premium owners’ seats next to the San Francisco Giants’ dugout during their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

To further showcase her WNBA star power, Clark's appearance at Oracle only added more buzz to Thursday night’s highly anticipated matchup at Chase Center, where theCaitlin Clark drew attention at Oracle Park ahead of the Fever’s highly anticipated showdown against Golden State. Hayes later drew criticism online after interacting with hostile posts about Clark, including one exchange where she appeared to laugh at a fan suggesting a physical threat against the Fever star.

WNBA fans have since called for disciplinary action from a league that critics say has repeatedly looked the other way when tensions involving Clark boil over. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark walks the red carpet ahead of the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 24, 2026.





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