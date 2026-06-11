Caitlin Clark Attends Illinois-Penn Game; Quentin Coleman and Zavier Zens React

Caitlin Clark watched No. 3 Illinois beat Penn 112-70 at State Farm Center, sitting behind the Penn bench with boyfriend Connor McCaffery. Illinois players Quentin Coleman and Zavier Zens were stunned when reporters told them Clark had been in the building.

Caitlin Clark attended the men's college basketball game between No. 3 Illinois and Penn on Thursday night at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

The WNBA superstar sat behind the Penn bench next to her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, whose father, Fran McCaffery, coaches the Quakers. Illinois won the game 112-70. After the win, Illinois guard Quentin Coleman and forward Zavier Zens spoke at the postgame news conference. A reporter asked whether they knew Clark was in the building before tipoff and whether that contributed to their level of play.

Also read Fever Must Embrace Caitlin Clark's Brand, Not Tolerate It

Illinois players react to Caitlin Clark sighting

Coleman's jaw dropped when he heard Clark's name, and he covered his mouth in disbelief. The disbelief quickly turned into amazement. Zens said he did not know Clark was at the game. He still put on a show, scoring 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting, including 4-for-8 from 3-point range.

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The reporter asked: Were you two aware that Caitlin Clark was in the building prior to tipoff, and if so, did that contribute to your level of play this evening? Coleman responded with excitement. I gotta tell my sister, bro. Yo, Caitlin Clark, he said.

I mean, shoot, I mean for him, he was shooting lights out. She shoots lights out, so I guess he felt that. Dang, she just brought the aura in the room. Zens added, That's crazy, and then said it again for good measure.

The game was an early-season rematch. Illinois beat Penn last March in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Fighting Illini are now 2-0 to start the season. Clark and the Indiana Fever have ended their season and are hoping to secure wins in free agency amid roster-building efforts.

Indiana Fever seek postseason success with Clark

Indiana has failed to make it past the first round of the playoffs in each of Clark's two healthy runs in 2024 and 2026. The organization may feel it has to deliver more postseason success soon or risk wasting Clark's generational talent and potential. Clark remains one of the most recognizable women's basketball players on the planet. The WNBA just wrapped up its 30th season and continues to grow after decades in the shadow of the NBA.

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Part of the league's recent boom lies in Clark. The 2026 WNBA Finals between the Valkyries and Dream, after Clark's Fever were knocked out early in the first round, went to Game 7. The series averaged 1.89 million viewers over seven games, making it the most-watched WNBA Finals in history. Game 7 was the most-watched WNBA game since 1997, according to Nielsen.

WNBA viewership reaches historic highs

People always ask me where I think is going to go, and I really think we're scratching the surface, one voice said. It seems like when people turn on the TV and watch once, they kinda get hooked, and they wanna watch more. Coleman and Zens's reactions reveal how much Clark's presence resonates. The other part of the league's growth has less to do with Clark and more to do with the bright future of women's sports as a whole.

The rematch drew attention for both the dominant Illinois win and the star sitting in the stands. Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020 and has a bachelor's in English and linguistics from Columbia University.

Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL network and worked as a staff writer for the brand's flagship site. She is a lifelong Liverpool fan who enjoys solving crossword puzzles and hanging out at her neighborhood dive bar in NYC.