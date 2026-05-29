Caitlin Clark sets assist record in Fever’s loss to Valkyries

Caitlin Clark made more history, but it wasn’t enough as the Indiana Fever fell 90-88 to the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night in San Francisco.

Caitlin Clark made more history, but it wasn’t enough as the Indiana Fever fell 90-88 to the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night in San Francisco.

Clark, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA draft out of Iowa, also hit the 1,000-point scoring milestone earlier this season. Caitlin Clark, who became the fastest WNBA player to reach 500 assists, drives on Veronica Burton during the Liberty’s 90-88 loss to the Valkyries on March 28, 2026 in San Francisco. , Clark beat Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird, who hit 500 assists in 82 games. Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu did it in 84.

This was just Clark’s 59th career game. Despite filling up the stat box with 16 points, six assists and four rebounds in Thursday night’s loss, Clark struggled to find her shooting touch, going just 3 for 12 from the field for the Fever, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Veronica Burton led the Valkyries with 25 points, six rebounds and a career-best five blocked shots and teammate Gabby Williams added 19 points, six rebounds and six assists.





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