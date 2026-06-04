Caitlin Clark Reflects on Wanting Better Body Language Before Dream vs Fever

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark addressed her body language before her team faces the Atlanta Dream on June 4.

"I think it's always something I can always work on. You go back, and you look in the mirror. You know I'm competitive, and I have an edge.

I think at the same time, that's what makes me great. But it's not something you always love, too. And I think there's ways you can still learn to channel it, and make it better," Clark said, per an X post from James Boyd of The Athletic.

"But at the same time, that competitive fire, and that drive, and that passion, and that joy, and that edge, that's what people come to watch. That's what they love," she added.

"Like, it's not always going to be pretty. And you look at some of the best players around the world, or some of the best players that have ever played this game, they're fierce, they're fiery, they're competitive. make you a bad person. That doesn't make you a bad teammate.

Like, you go back, and you reflect, and you take accountability, and you find ways to channel that, and use that to motivate your team or motivate yourself, or get the crowd behind you.

"So, you know, I don't think there's ever a point in your career where you stop reflecting on how to get better. Whether that's in your leadership, or whether that's in your play. I think for myself, there's always ways to get better. So you know, absolutely.

I'm always going back and reflecting," she concluded.

“But at the same time, that competitive fire and that drive and that passion, that joy and that edge — that’s what people come to watch. That’s what they love. ” Clark's response makes it clear that she believes her body language can improve at times on the court.

However, she's also right in conveying that this is an aspect of her fiery, competitive personality that has not only made her into a great basketball player, but also What's more, Clark's body language usually isn't seen as a problem when the Fever are winning. But since they've lost two straight games and are coming off a brutal loss to the Portland Fire, the conversation about it has heated up.

If the Fever can bounce back and win against Atlanta on Thursday, it's hard to imagine people will still be talking about Clark's body language. Grant Young covers women’s basketball for Women’s Fastbreak and Indiana Fever On SI. His coverage centers on league trends and the growth of women’s basketball, both on and off the court. He also creates digital content focused on the sport’s biggest moments and personalities.





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