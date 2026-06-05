Caitlin Clark leaves game to throw up — and then returns to help Fever to win

Caitlin Clark didn’t let a little sickness get in the way of the Fever’s win on Thursday.

Caitlin Clark didn’t let a little sickness get in the way of the Fever’s win on Thursday. Shortly before the second half of Indiana’s 83-71 victory over the Dream, Clark had to leave the court to throw up.

Clark, 24, was putting up shots while warming up on the floor before the third quarter before briefly pausing to throw up, with the broadcast saying she was “under the weather. ”over the Dream in a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game onclarified the incident to reporters following the game“I tried to eat some applesauce, and then it just came up, and then everything else in my stomach also came up,” Clark said.

“I thought it was gonna stay down but then I found a trash can thank god. I haven’t puked that much in a really long time. But then I felt fine. ” Her sickness didn’t seem to faze her play, however, as she finished the game with 17 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists.

“I felt light,” Clark said on how she was feeling after throwing up. “So I was running around feeling good in the second half. ” Clark was listed as probable for Thursday’s game as she’s dealing with back issues, but there had been no previous mentions of her feeling ill. Before the game, Clark told the media that she is “doing great” and was itching to play following her injury.

“I’m doing great. I played a lot of Catan this week, played a lot of Scrabble,” Clark told reporters,.

“I hung out with some friends last night, went to dinner and watched Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which was pretty fun. “And then watched a lot of film, but doing well and more than anything, excited to get back out there and play. ”Clark was also asked about her body language on the court following a heated exchange with Fever head coach Stephanie White during their loss to the Fire on Saturday.

While Clark admitted that she could “work on” her body language, she insisted that her fiery personality is what the fans like.

“It’s something I can always work on,” Clark said. “You go back and you look in the mirror. I’m competitive and I have an edge, and I think at the same time that’s what makes me great.

“That competitive fire and that drive and that passion, that joy and that edge — that’s what people come to watch. That’s what they love. ” She added that her mannerisms are “not always going to be pretty,” but that is in her nature as a competitive person.

“Sometimes they maybe cross the line, but that doesn’t make you a bad person. That doesn’t make you a bad teammate,” she said.over the Dream in a WNBA Commissioner's Cup game onCaitlin Clark reacts during the first half of the Fevers' win over





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