Caitlin Clark Foul Trouble Costs Fever vs Liberty

The Indiana Fever were unable to string wins together despite controlling most of the contest against the New York Liberty Saturday night, ultimately falling 83

May 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark waits for play to resume against the Golden State Valkyries in the third quarter at Chase Center.

Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Imagesdespite controlling most of the contest against the New York Liberty Saturday night, ultimately falling 83-75—in large part due to foul trouble on Caitlin Clark. Clark picked up her fifth foul with 6:26 left in the fourth quarter and the Fever up three. She was forced to take a seat and Indiana unraveled from there, with the Liberty pulling away late.

The Fever star continued to struggle with her shot but had her fingerprints all over the game prior, finishing with 10 points , 7 rebounds, and 9 assists. She was a +3 in the eight point loss. Clark didn't pass the buck to the officials afterward, citing that she is guarding on ball more, which ups the chances for foul calls .

She credited her defense at times, while also calling herself out. Coach Stephanie White also added that the team could do a better job supporting Clark.

"We didn't help her out, we didn't plug the gaps. Some of those are rotation based, but some of them our team defensive positioning has to be better. And that can take some pressure off C if we're in the right spots," White said.certainly showed some restraint in dissecting the officiating considering the Liberty attempted 41 free throws to the Fever's 15—with Breanna Stewart shooting six more free throws than Indiana did as a team.

May 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever center-forward Aliyah Boston shoots the ball in the second half against the Portland Fire at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images Despite the free throw disparity, the Fever had plenty of chances to win the game against New York. Another reason they didn't was missed opportunities at the rim.

White counted 11 missed layups for Indiana, with Aliyah Boston being the culprit on several late in the contest. Boston, who has started the seasonKelsey Mitchell also had several chances around the cup she would like to have back, including a wide open layup she failed to convert following a beautiful outlet pass from Clark in the first half. Mitchell shot just 7-21.

May 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever forward Monique Billings , and former Valkyrie, is recognized by the Golden State Valkyries before the start of the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images With the loss, the negatives will be highlighted, like the fouls and missed bunnies. White also made a note of pointing out how the team needs to help free Clark up for easier looks.so far this season.

But she bounced back in a big way versus the Liberty. Billings had 15 points and 8 rebounds in 35 minutes of action, knocking down six of her seven shots. That type of performance bodes well for the Fever's chances of keeping one loss from turning into two in a row when the team takes the floor next on Monday night against the Washington Mystics.

Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his popular YouTube channel. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak On SI and Indiana Fever On SI!





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