Caitlin Clark Didn’t Hold Back on the ‘Ridiculous’ Call Against Her in Fever’s Win Over Sun

Clark voiced her frustration with one questionable call from Saturday night’s game.

Caitlin Clark was called for a questionable delay of game during the Fever’s win over the Sun on Saturday night. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images Caitlin Clark and the Fever are finally finding their groove this WNBA season, but that doesn’t mean drama has stopped following them around.

In Saturday night’s 85-75 win over the Sun, Clark finished with a team-high 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, one of her most efficient statlines so far this season. However, the Fever star guard did get into some hot water with the refs on two separate occasions. On the first, Clark was driving to the rim in the third quarter and battled through some contact from two Sun defenders.

After no whistle was blown, she aggressively punched the air in frustration, which led to her getting a technical foul. On the second, with less than a minute remaining in the game, Clark poked the ball out on a Sun inbounds play. The ball bounced back to her, and she kicked it in a casual and non-threatening manner.

She then hustled after the ball to retrieve it, but a ref called her act of kicking as a delay of game technical to be assessed to the team.

“I deserved it, but it was worth it,” Clark said of her first tech. “The delay of game made no sense. It felt like Tyler wanted to insert himself into the game, and that was ridiculous. So, not a point in the game he needed to call that.

I went and got the ball, went off my foot off the scorer’s table, and he gave us a delay of game which is a team technical foul. You can ask Tyler, I don’t agree with that. ”Adds: “The delay of game made no sense. It felt like Tyler wanted to insert himself into the game, and that was ridiculous.

”A reporter in the Fever-Sun postgame presser also brought up a moment that went viral a few weeks ago: Clark and coach Stephanie Whiteduring a timeout in Indiana’s 100-84 loss to the Fire. The reporter gave the two of them the opportunity to address the moment , and the team as a whole has seemingly improved their defense. As far as Clark and White are concerned, their tense sideline moment is water under the bridge now. Indiana will look to continue its momentum on Tuesday in a home game against the Tempo.

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020 and has a bachelor’s in English and linguistics from Columbia University. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site.

She is a lifelong Liverpool fan who enjoys solving crossword puzzles and hanging out at her neighborhood dive bar in NYC.





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