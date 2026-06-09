Caitlin Clark buries clutch 31-foot jumper with time running out to give Indiana Fever 78-76 win

The Indiana Fever improve to 6-5 as Caitlin Clark ends her shooting slump with a dramatic 31-foot game-winning three against the Washington Mystics.

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, expectations were high that she would return to her rookie season form for 2026. But after a strong start, it's been undeniably an unusually shaky and inconsistent run of production for the 24-year-old superstar. She put up more than 20 points in five straight games to the start the year, but failed to reach that level in four straight afterward.

, putting up 22 points along with nine assists and 44% shooting from 3-point range, Clark's struggled to maintain that momentum. She had five turnovers in the rematch with the Valkyries, then just six points against the Portland Fire on May 30. Saturday's loss to the New York Liberty was a microcosm of Clark's play thus far. Just 10 points on 28.6% from the field, 33.3% from three, three turnovers and five fouls.

Though in a sign of her ability to contribute even when not at her best, she did add nine assists and seven rebounds. Entering Monday, she was just 14 for 50 from the floor in the Fever's most recent games. More surprisingly, she was just 6 of 22 on 3-point attempts. CAITLIN CLARK DEFENDS COACH STEPHANIE WHITE AFTER SIDELINE CONFRONTATION SPARKS DEBATE Clark started out strong, scoring 10 points in the first quarter, going 2-5 from three.

Coach Stephanie White left her on the bench for much of the second quarter, however, playing under 4 minutes total. Though she still found a way to impress with an incredible pass to find Myisha Hines-Allen for a layup. In the second half, however, she showed off some more of her trademark shooting. With seven minutes left in the third, Clark made a 25-foot jump shot, all while Cassandre Prosper interfered with her ability to land.

The foul was deemed not to be flagrant, and Clark completed the rare four-point play. Despite the Fever opening up a sizable lead at that point, the Mystics battled back, whittling it down to just two points halfway through the fourth and one point with a minute remaining. Thanks to a loose ball foul, the Mystics took a one-point lead. But Clark drew contact in the lane, giving herself two free throws to give the Fever back the lead.

She missed both. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark looks on against the Washington Mystics during the first quarter at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C. , on June 8, 2026. But again, even while something is just a bit off with her shooting, she found a way to contribute.

After a Mystics' turnover, Clark found Aliyah Boston with a beautiful half court pass to make it 75-74 Fever. The Mystics came right back, taking the lead 76-75 after a late foul. But then, the dagger. Sophie Cunningham threw a long, cross court pass to Clark on an in bounds play, and she buried a 31-footer to give the Fever the win, 78-76.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts after making a three-point basket against the Washington Mystics during the first quarter at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C. , on June 8, 2026. After the run of questionable performances, Monday was much closer to a return to form for Clark. 19 points on 7-16 shooting, 4 of 10 from 3, five assists and a steal. Including the incredible game winner.





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