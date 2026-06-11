Caitlin Clark Watches Illinois Beat Penn 112-70, Players Stunned

Caitlin Clark attended the Illinois vs Penn men's basketball game with boyfriend Connor McCaffery, and Illinois players Quentin Coleman and Zavier Zens were shocked to learn she was in the building after their 112-70 win.

Caitlin Clark attended the Illinois vs Penn men's basketball game on Thursday night at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, where No. 3 Illinois defeated Penn 112-70.

Caitlin Clark attends Illinois vs Penn game

The Indiana Fever guard sat behind Penn's bench with her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, the son of Penn head coach Fran McCaffery. After the game, Illinois players Quentin Coleman and Zavier Zens were stunned to learn Clark had been in the stands. A reporter asked during the postgame news conference: Were you two aware that Caitlin Clark was in the building prior to tip-off, and if so, did that contribute to your level of play this evening?

Also read Fever Must Embrace Caitlin Clark's Brand, Not Tolerate It

Coleman's jaw dropped, and he immediately covered his mouth in disbelief. Wait, wait, Caitlin Clark was in the building? Wait, why was she here? Coleman said.

Advertisement

I gotta tell my sister, bro. Yo, Caitlin Clark. I mean, shoot, I mean for him, he was shooting lights out. She shoots lights out, so I guess he felt that so.

Coleman had 19 points in 20 minutes on 8-for-9 shooting from the field. Zens scored 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting, including 4-for-8 from 3-point range. Zens did not know Clark was at the game but still put on a strong performance. Coleman alluded to Zens shooting like Clark, and he was right.

Illinois defeats Penn with Clark in attendance

Illinois moved to 2-0 on the young season with the 112-70 win over Penn. Penn's next game is at home on Monday against Howard. Clark will likely make more appearances at their games as the season goes on. Clark's offseason has been busy.

The Indiana Fever were bounced from the WNBA playoffs, and she has become one of the top global athletes. Her schedule includes promoting colorways of her first signature shoes, the Caitlin 1. Her presence has become something people simply cannot ignore. Clark has a knack for bringing the aura everywhere she goes.

Advertisement

She might have given an extra boost to the opposing team, as Coleman and Zens both had standout performances. The game was played on Nov. 5, 2026, at the State Farm Center. Clark was seen smiling during practice ahead of Game 3 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs on Oct. 1, 2026, at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

Her boyfriend Connor McCaffery was with her at the Illinois game, and the two were spotted sitting behind the Penn bench. Andrew Parsaud covers the Indiana Fever, the WNBA, and Los Angeles Chargers for On SI. He has a bachelor's degree in digital journalism and media from Penn State and specializes in digital content creation. Caitlin Clark and the Fever are where his passion and expertise meet.