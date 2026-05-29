Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA assists record to a chorus of boos as Valkyries spoil the milestone

Caitlin Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 assists, but the Fever fell 90-88 to Golden State amid boos and a rising rivalry.

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The Fever star reached the milestone 23 games faster than Sue Bird, who previously held the record at 82 games. ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD.

DOWNLOAD NOW! Sadly for her, the effort was not enough to secure a win, as the Golden State Valkyries walked away with a 90-88 victory at Chase Center. While Clark finished with 16 points and six rebounds, she struggled from the floor, shooting 3 of 12. Golden State swarmed her on the perimeter, forced key turnovers and answered every Indiana run to close out the two-point win.

In that game, Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes clashed with Clark and was later caught on a hot mic complaining that officials were favoring the Fever star.

"I don't have any bad blood with any sort of players in this league, like it's just a competitive fire, that's competitive fire," Clark said. The Valkyries guard also drew heavy criticism after interacting with hostile social media posts targeting Clark, including an exchange in which she appeared to laugh at a fan suggesting a physical threat against her.

Clark's fans wanted disciplinary action from a league office that critics say routinely looks the other way when tensions involving Clark boil over. Regardless, the Bay Area crowd booed Clark nearly every time she touched the ball in the rematch, underscoring how her stardom has made her Public Enemy No. 1 among opposing fan bases.





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