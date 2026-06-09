Caitlin Clark answers critics with some 'noise' of her own: a last-second 3-pointer for the win

Caitlin Clark’s 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining gave the Indiana Fever a 78-76 victory over the Washington Mystics.

Israel and Iran appear to pause strikes after trading fire for the first time since April ceasefireIsrael and Iran trade strikes in major escalation, Trump abruptly ends NBC interview, changing habits of US consumersKen Paxton's attorney in his impeachment trial endorses James Talarico in US Senate raceKnicks say the winning bid for 2 celebrity row seats for Game 3 of the NBA Finals is $1 millionAP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBroken speaker? Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tApple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air.

Here's what's newA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope's historic speech to Spain's parliament demands respect for migrants and gets 7-minute ovationUn terremoto de magnitud 7,8 en Filipinas mata a 35 personas, derrumba edificios y provoca tsunami

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBroken speaker? Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureSome people tape their mouths shut at night.

Doctors wish they wouldn'tApple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup, including the first iPhone Air. Here's what's newA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsPope's historic speech to Spain's parliament demands respect for migrants and gets 7-minute ovationUn terremoto de magnitud 7,8 en Filipinas mata a 35 personas, derrumba edificios y provoca tsunami





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Lexie Hull WNBA Indiana Fever Basketball Indiana MD State Wire Maryland Virginia DC Wire District Of Columbia IN State Wire Caitlin Clark Sophie Cunningham Sonia Citron Sports Kelsey Mitchell WNBA Basketball Womens National Basketball Association Washington Mystics

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Caitlin Clark Hits All the Right Notes When Responding to Criticism of Behavior, AttitudeClark thoughtfully replied to the criticism ahead of the Fever’s game vs. the Mystics on Monday.

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Caitlin Clark Comes Up Clutch in Fever Win vs Mystics: TakeawaysCaitlin Clark hit the shot that she and the Indiana Fever had to have. The Fever lost a 17 point lead and found themselves down one with 4.3 seconds remaining—e

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Caitlin Clark's Game-Winning Three Celebration at Cotie McMahon Comes With HistoryCaitlin Clark drained a game-winning three-pointer then celebrated at Mystics rookie Cotie McMahon. This is not their first on-court moment together.

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Stephanie White Sees Caitlin Clark's Game-Winner as Sign of 'Confidence' to ComeStephanie White believes that Caitlin Clark's game-winning three against the Washington Mystics could be what the Indiana Fever and Clark need to right the ship

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