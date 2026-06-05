Caitlin Clark and Stephanie White's Chest Bump Deserves To Go Viral Too

Caitlin Clark and Stephanie White shared a moment during the Indiana Fever's June 4 win that deserves a spotlight, given how it contrasted recent discourse.

with each other after their viral bench exchange against the Portland Fire because this wasn't proof of a rift in their relationship, despite what much of the women's basketball community believed.about whether this was true, Clark and White quelled them when they shared a passionate chest bump of excitement at one point during the Fever's 83-71 win against the Atlanta Dream on June 4.

This came in the middle of a huge Fever run in the third quarter, which essentially cemented the win for them. Clark spoke with the media after the game and shared a hilarious comment about chest-bumping her head coach.

" had a lot of surgery, so I could have hurt her, honestly," Clark said of the exchange with a smile, per an X post from James Boyd of"But I mean, she's fiery and competitive. She shows passion, too, and she hypes her players up. And we were both just hype, and that s***— excuse me! My mom's going to be mad about .

Hopefully, she doesn't see that... But that stuff happens. And I wouldn't want to play for any other coach that's just stoic, like this. I love that.

Like, that got me hyped," Clark added.

“We were both just hyped and that shit — excuse me — my mom’s gonna be mad about . Hopefully she doesn’t see that. ” 💀, after the loss to Portland, it felt like the sky was falling. This is normal in all sports, with panic and pessimism being the first things that fan bases will flock to during tough stretches.

Yet, as Clark alluded to before Thursday's game, the team was still a respectable 4-4 while having played far from their best basketball. They're now 5-4 after one of their best all-around games against a quality team, the vibes are good within the locker room, and Clark and White's chest bump showed how solid their relationship remains.

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White talks with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images The good moments and games deserve a spotlight, too. And this was undoubtedly a good game for the Fever. Now, Indiana will try to start a winning streak in their road game against the New York Liberty on June 6.

That should be a compelling contest between two teams that have seemed to find their groove to this point in the season. Grant Young covers women’s basketball for Women’s Fastbreak and Indiana Fever On SI. His coverage centers on league trends and the growth of women’s basketball, both on and off the court. He also creates digital content focused on the sport’s biggest moments and personalities.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Watch Fever vs Dream: Caitlin Clark Faces Angel Reese With Indiana Under PressureThe Fever desperately need a win to change the narrative.

Read more »

Fever star Sophie Cunningham says the team is playing 'soft' amid recent struggles, Caitlin Clark dramaIndiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham called team 'too soft' after back-to-back losses, says lengthy team meeting was 'much needed' to turn things around.

Read more »

WNBA Writer Claims His Press Credentials Were Revoked for Report on Caitlin Clark InjuryReporter Scott Agness has been covering the Indiana Fever through his Fieldhouse Files Substack, but he now claims that the team revoked his press credentials for his report on star Caitlin Clark's injury.

Read more »

Should We Be Worried About Caitlin Clark and the Fever?There has been visible tension in Indiana, especially after a sideline argument between Clark and her coach.

Read more »